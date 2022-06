INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis issued an apology Saturday after it was met with widespread criticism for selling a Juneteenth-themed watermelon salad. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce the freedom of Black slaves. It was two months after the Confederacy had surrendered and about 2 1/2 years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. It was established as an official federal holiday last year.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO