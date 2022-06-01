ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangevale, CA

Man killed, woman badly injured in two-vehicle crash on Hazel Avenue in Orangevale

By Michael McGough
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Orangevale, authorities said.

A 2018 Honda driven by a 26-year-old Orangevale man was heading south on Hazel Avenue near Elm Avenue, near the Orangevale Community Center, shortly before 9:30 p.m. and was traveling at a “high rate of speed,” the California Highway Patrol’s East Sacramento office said in a news release.

At the same time, a 2006 Lexus driven by a 38-year-old Orangevale woman was stopped in a left turn lane on northbound Hazel Avenue and preparing to turn into a private driveway, according to the news release.

The Honda collided into the right side of the Lexus as the Lexus made its left turn, CHP officials said. The Honda then veered off Hazel Avenue into a wooden power pole and a metal fence along the roadway.

The Honda driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered fatal injuries. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified him as Joseph Angel Mendoza, 26, of Orangevale.

The woman driving the Lexus was taken to a hospital with injuries described as major. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the CHP collision report.

The CHP said it was unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

CBS Sacramento

Man, 26, Dies After Crash In Front Of Orangevale Community Center

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — Authorities have now identified the person killed in a major crash in front of the Orangevale Community Center Tuesday night. California Highway Patrol said the collision happened just before 9:30 p.m. along Hazel Avenue. Two vehicles were involved and power lines were also brought down in the crash. One person was killed in the crash. He has since been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 26-year-old Orangevale resident Joseph Angel Mendoza. Investigators said a second individual suffered minor injuries. Exactly what led up to the crash is still unclear.
ORANGEVALE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Structure Fire On Pleasant Grove Road And Elordy Lane In Elverta

ELVERTA (CBS13) — A structure fire in Elverta on Pleasant Grove Road and Elordy Lane is being dealt with, said the Sutter County Police Department. The fire was first reported around 4:25 p.m. on Friday. Currently, there are no injuries, however, several residents may be displaced. The forward progress of the fire has been stopped, however, this wasn’t before the fire spread into nearby vegetation. The fire completely destroyed at least one house. Elordy Lane was closed for some time. Several fire agencies have responded and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
ELVERTA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Caltrans worker killed in hit-and-run crash on Interstate 80 near Vacaville

VACAVILLE -- A Caltrans landscape maintenance worker was killed Friday morning while working along Interstate 80 in Solano County.Quanda McGadney, 51, was killed while working near Lagoon Valley Road on Interstate 80, near Vacaville. A Caltrans spokesperson said McGadney was struck by a hit-and-run driver on westbound Interstate 80 just after 10 a.m. She died on the scene from her injuries.The California Highway Patrol has arrested a suspect.McGadney is the first Caltrans District 4 employee to die on the job since 2017. She is the 37th in the history of District 4 and the 190th Caltrans worker to lose their...
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies, Suspect Arrested After Shooting At North Sacramento Homeless Encampment

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed at a homeless camp in North Sacramento Thursday morning. Homicide investigation in North Sac near Lampasas and Edgewater Road. Man shot and killed just after 6AM today @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/7dAvueKLjF — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 2, 2022 Sacramento police say they originally responded to the area of Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road around 6:20 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Multiple gunshots were heard in the area. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon pronounced that man dead at the scene, police say. Detectives later served multiple search warrants at nearby encampments. Evidence, including a loaded handgun, was found and detectives were able to identify the suspect as 41-year-old Kenneth Howe. Howe was soon arrested. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.
SACRAMENTO, CA
thenewzealandtimes.com

Coroner identifies Petaluma woman killed after being hit by her own car

PETALUMA — A Petaluma woman who was hit by her own vehicle on Friday and later succumbed to her injuries was identified as Mitra Khazal by the Sheriff’s Department. Khazal, 72, was trying to stop the roll of his vehicle, which had somehow rolled into his driveway and started rolling down a hill on Glen Eagle Drive, police said.
PETALUMA, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

