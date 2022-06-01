Man killed, woman badly injured in two-vehicle crash on Hazel Avenue in Orangevale

A man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Orangevale, authorities said.

A 2018 Honda driven by a 26-year-old Orangevale man was heading south on Hazel Avenue near Elm Avenue, near the Orangevale Community Center, shortly before 9:30 p.m. and was traveling at a “high rate of speed,” the California Highway Patrol’s East Sacramento office said in a news release.

At the same time, a 2006 Lexus driven by a 38-year-old Orangevale woman was stopped in a left turn lane on northbound Hazel Avenue and preparing to turn into a private driveway, according to the news release.

The Honda collided into the right side of the Lexus as the Lexus made its left turn, CHP officials said. The Honda then veered off Hazel Avenue into a wooden power pole and a metal fence along the roadway.

The Honda driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered fatal injuries. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified him as Joseph Angel Mendoza, 26, of Orangevale.

The woman driving the Lexus was taken to a hospital with injuries described as major. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the CHP collision report.

The CHP said it was unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.