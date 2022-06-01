ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sad Truth About Internet Wrestling Trolls

Cover picture for the articleSad, isn’t it? You know exactly who I’m talking about with the title of this article. The “fans” who constantly belittle a product they don’t even watch or like. Those who will find fault in every booking decision made, or critique every match outcome....

PWMania

AJ Lee Reveals Her Favorite Wrestler on the AEW Roster

Former WWE star AJ Mendez aka AJ Lee spoke about the AEW product on Renee Paquette’s podcast and revealed her favorite wrestler on the roster:. “I’ve been watching some AEW. I’ve got to say, I love so many people on the roster. I think the best wrestler they have is Serena Deeb. Serena and I go way back. I was in FCW and I was the first indie female they had signed in like a decade or something. It was this huge deal. I only had two years of experience. When she came in, it was like I was drowning and this wonderful person came in to save me. She was an indie wrestler that had a lot of experience. She was so good and she taught me so much in a very short period of time and then got injured, and then I had to step up and be the locker room leader.”
WWE
PWMania

Dolph Ziggler Among Others Backstage at AEW Dynamite

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler was backstage at Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. According to Fightful Select, Ziggler lives in the Los Angeles region and was visiting friends. Ryan Nemeth, his brother, has been with AEW for a few years and worked last night’s Elevation tapings, teaming up with Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi against The Death Triangle. Elevation spoilers can be found at this link.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PWMania

Possible Spoiler on Return and Heel-Face Turn at Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Lacey Evans is backstage at the Hell In a Cell go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX tonight. There is no news on whether Evans will appear tonight, but she is currently backstage. As previously stated, Evans was supposed to return on this week’s RAW, but that didn’t happen, and WWE subsequently moved her back to the SmackDown roster sometime between Tuesday morning and Thursday evening.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – June 3, 2022

Your announcers are Pat McAfee and Michael Cole. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have something to say before their match. Kofi says it feels real good to be here. Woods says what better place than this hallowed hall to talk about something near and dear to their heart, victory. Kofi says Sheamus, Ridge, and Butch . . . Woods tells Kofi that they are called the Brawling Brutes. Kofi is shocked at the name and he says they put them through the wringer the last few weeks, but they are back in the winner’s column because of one man . . . Drew McIntyre.
WWE
PWMania

Drew McIntyre Reveals Vince McMahon Assigned the Undertaker to Mentor Him

Drew McIntyre is still focused on Roman Reigns, the undisputed WWE Universal Champion. We previously reported that Reigns has three summer fights planned: Riddle at Money In the Bank on July 3, Randy Orton at SummerSlam on July 31, and McIntyre at Clash at The Castle on September 3. McIntyre recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso on how he understands what he wants to achieve and feels at ease.
WWE
PWMania

Brian Pillman Jr. Announces the Death of His Mother Melanie

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. issued a statement announcing his mother Melanie’s death on social media. On Instagram, he wrote the following:. ” Yesterday at approximately 1:00pm my mother, Melanie Pillman, was pronounced dead. Those of you who know our family story understand that I didn’t have the best...
WWE
PWMania

Britt Baker Hints at Wanting a Match With AJ Lee

Britt Baker is interested in competing against AJ Mendez (AJ Lee) in a match. On Wednesday, Mendez was seen backstage with her husband, CM Punk, at AEW Dynamite. Baker responded to a fan who tweeted a photo of Baker and Mendez from the show on Twitter by saying it’s her dream match. “Same,” Baker said in response.
WWE
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Discusses CM Punk’s AEW Run, His Respect for Punk & More

Bryan Danielson has a tremendous amount of respect for CM Punk, the new AEW World Champion. Danielson and Punk have a long history together, and according to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Danielson has taken “silent delight” in witnessing Punk’s comeback in AEW. Danielson described a moment in their lives when pro wrestling was everything; they were hungry kids with huge goals and limited money accounts in an interview conducted before Punk won the AEW World Title from “Hangman” Adam Page at Double Or Nothing last Sunday.
WWE
PWMania

AJ Lee Says CM Punk’s Return Didn’t Spark Anything for Her In-Ring Return

Former WWE superstar AJ Lee has joined Women of Wrestling as an executive producer and commentator, her first step in wrestling since leaving the company several years ago. Lee spoke with Renee Paquette on The Sessions about CM Punk’s return in AEW and how she feels fulfilled with WOW:
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV, Possible IWGP Title Match

As seen on the June 1st, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi accepted AEW World Champion CM Punk’s challenge for the Forbidden Door PPV. Kazuchika Okada is expected to defend his IWGP title at the event as well. The IWGP Title match will not be revealed...
WWE
PWMania

PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Hell in a Cell Preview, Double or Nothing Recap

The entire Hot Tag Crew is finally back together! Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent are back for this week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast!. On this week’s show they recap quite a newsworthy weekend in AEW. They recap Double or Nothing and Dynamite and give their thoughts on everything from MJF, CM Punk winning the AEW Title, the results of the Owen Hart Tournaments and more!
WWE
PWMania

Video and News on CM Punk Confronting MJF During AEW Dynamite Commercial

As seen on the June 1st, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a promo highlighting his relationship with President Tony Khan. MJF stated Khan has been saving money in order to sign former WWE stars who can’t lace his boots, and he also referred to Khan as a “f*cking mark.”
WWE
PWMania

Scorpio Sky Reveals How He Was Paired With Ethan Page in AEW

Scorpio Sky appeared on AEW Unrestricted to address a variety of topics. During the interview, he discussed how he got matched with Ethan Page in AEW:. “It was not long after the Revolution Pay-Per-View where he debuted. We were in Jacksonville. One of the people working with us comes up and says to Ethan and I, ‘Hey, I think we have an interview with you today.’”
AEW
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (6/3)

The WWE SmackDown on FOX Hell In a Cell go-home edition will air live tonight from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. As of this writing, the only item revealed for tonight’s SmackDown is the return of Madcap Moss, who was defeated by Happy Baron Corbin a few weeks ago. Moss is expected to return tonight with a new look or gimmick, although this has yet to be confirmed.
COLUMBUS, OH
PWMania

Thunder Rosa Reportedly Frustrated With Her Lack of AEW TV Time

AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa is frustrated with the lack of TV time she receives on AEW programming, according to Andy H. Murray of WhatCulture. According to the report, she has been “very frustrated” with the lack of onscreen exposure she receives, and the situation was aggravated by this week’s show, where she received no attention after regaining her championship at Double Or Nothing against Serena Deeb. Rosa’s absence from the event this week appears to be causing some confusion, since PWInsider reports that she wasn’t feeling well. According to PWInsider, she attended the show but was sent home by the company’s doctor to recover.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
PWMania

Final Card for Tonight’s NJPW Strong

The whole lineup for the latest edition of NJPW World’s Strong has been announced by NJPW. The program will air on NJPW World tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time, and will be available on demand shortly afterward. The complete lineup is as follows:. – Yuya Uemura & KEITA vs....
WWE
PWMania

Reason for Samoa Joe Injury Angle From AEW Double or Nothing

A backstage injury angle from the Double or Nothing PPV was shown during the June 1st, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, with Samoa Joe being attacked by Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. Joe’s arm was wrapped around a chair and slammed into production equipment by the trio.
WWE
PWMania

John Cena Says Theory Needs an “Attitude Adjustment,” Theory Responds

As PWMania.com previously reported, Theory stated in recent interviews that he wants to defend the United States title against Cena. John Cena addressed Theory in a video posted on WWE’s TikTok account. Theory was recognized by Cena as his favorite current WWE star, as well as the WWE star who needs the biggest “Attitude Adjustment.” With his fingers, Cena made the “I’m watching you” signal.
WWE

