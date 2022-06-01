Pennsylvania health systems to merge

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson is set to reopen plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania after sorting out issues with a supplier.The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the motorcycle manufacturer plans to restart plants in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and York, Pennsylvania, on Monday.The company suspended operations at the plants on May 19 for two weeks out of an "abundance of caution" due to a regulatory compliance issue with a supplier.The company didn't name the supplier or provide other details. Harley-Davidson's stock dropped almost 9% the day the shutdown was announce.

