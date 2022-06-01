ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania health systems to merge

 3 days ago

Butler (Pa.) Health System and Greensburg, Pa.-based Excela Health have signed a letter of intent to form a five-hospital system that would generate more than $1 billion in revenue. Health system leaders...

President of UPMC in Central Pennsylvania to retire

Phil Guarneschelli is retiring as president of UPMC in Central Pennsylvania. Mr. Guarneschelli, who plans to retire Sept. 30, will be succeeded by Lou Baverso, COO of UPMC in Central Pennsylvania, according to a June 2 news release. Mr. Guarneschelli held various roles at Harrisburg, Pa.-based PinnacleHealth System before PinnacleHealth...
HCA acquires Virginia urgent care chain with 12 locations

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has finalized its acquisition of BetterMed, an urgent care practice with 12 locations, Richmond BizSense reported June 3. With the acquisition, HCA now owns more than 240 urgent care facilities. BetterMed, based in Richmond, Va., sought a buyer to grow its presence in its current markets...
13 hospitals scaling back care

Several hospitals are scaling back services for a variety of reasons, including financial challenges and staffing issues. Below are 13 hospitals that are cutting services. MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass., is planning to close outpatient oncology services later this year. In April, the hospital eliminated live interpretation services and laid off an undisclosed number of employees.
YourErie

Pennsylvania announces expanded food assistance eligibility

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity are now eligible for support from Pennsylvania’s network of food banks and pantries. Income eligibility for both the State Food Purchase Program (SFPP) and The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded programs administered at the state level, have been raised from 150% of the […]
HCA Florida Healthcare renames home health agencies

HCA Florida Healthcare has renamed its 14 home health agencies. The home health agencies will now be called HCA Florida Healthcare at Home, according to a May 31 press release. The name change comes as the health system aims to unite its 570 sites of care across Florida. HCA Florida...
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Proposal to ‘modernize’ Pa. dog law, increase fees, gains support from Ag officials, advocates

State Sen. Elder Vogel, R-Beaver, who chairs the Senate Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee, said Thursday that his bill will “modernize” Pennsylvania’s dog law and “ensure it is being executed as it was intended.” The post Proposal to ‘modernize’ Pa. dog law, increase fees, gains support from Ag officials, advocates appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CBS Pittsburgh

Harley-Davidson to reopen plant in Pennsylvania

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson is set to reopen plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania after sorting out issues with a supplier.The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the motorcycle manufacturer plans to restart plants in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and York, Pennsylvania, on Monday.The company suspended operations at the plants on May 19 for two weeks out of an "abundance of caution" due to a regulatory compliance issue with a supplier.The company didn't name the supplier or provide other details. Harley-Davidson's stock dropped almost 9% the day the shutdown was announce.
California bill would designate COVID-19 misinformation spread from medical board members as misconduct

The California legislature has voted to approve a bill that designates the spread of misinformation regarding COVID-19 by a member of its medical board an act of misconduct. The bill was amended April 20 and means that any licensed physician or surgeon as members of the Medical Board of California and the Osteopathic Medical Board of California can face disciplinary action for "dissemination or promotion of misinformation or disinformation related to COVID-19".
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania to invest nearly $2 million in new baby formula manufacturer

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania will invest close to $2 million in a new baby manufacturer. "By Heart" is the first new FDA-registered formula manufacturer in 15 years. According to Governor Tom Wolf, the money will help the company complete its canning line and dry blend area in its new facility in Reading. Gov. Wolf said it will create dozens of jobs and should help ease the formula shortage.
YourErie

Pennsylvania Governor Race: Can Mastriano make voters re-register?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor, is perhaps the state’s most prominent peddler of former President Donald Trump’s lie that widespread fraud cost him the 2020 election. A state senator and retired U.S. Army colonel, Mastriano says he wants to make everyone re-register if they want to vote again. The concept flatly violates federal law, […]
