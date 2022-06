The newly constructed Wild Rivers Waterpark has set an opening date for June 20. The park closed in 2011 after a 25-year run when its lease ended with the Irvine Co. Its original location was the previous site of a drive-thru safari and amusement park neighboring the San Diego Freeway. The land now holds the 1,750-unit Los Olivos Apartment Village from the Irvine Co. across from the Irvine Spectrum Center.

IRVINE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO