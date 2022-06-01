ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California man accused of groping two women on flight to Boston

By Boston25News.com Staff
 3 days ago
(Boston 25 News)

BOSTON, Mass. — A California man was arrested on Wednesday for the “unwanted sexual contact” of two women on an overnight flight from Los Angeles to Boston.

42-year-old Jairaj Singh Dhillon of Modesto, California, was arrested at Logan Airport and charged with two counts of abusive sexual contact while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

According to the Department of Justice, Dhillon was seated next to his two victims when the assault occurred.

The first victim reported that he groped her thigh and groin area while she was taking care of her infant child. The child was sitting in a car seat in the window seat next to her. The victim called for help, shouting, “this man just groped me!”

The second victim was sitting across the aisle from Dhillon and claims he grabbed both her groin and buttocks when she was standing in the aisle.

The flight crew quickly intervened and moved Dhillon to another part of the plane for the remaining duration of the flight. Law enforcement escorted him off the plane when they touched down at Logan Airport.

If convicted, Dhillon could face a sentence of up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

He is in custody pending a detention hearing which is scheduled for June 2.

