CIAA Basketball Tournament will remain in Baltimore through 2025

A major economic boosting event will remain in Baltimore through 2025.

The City of Baltimore announced that the CIAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament has extended its contract with the City after a successful first year hosting the prestigious Black athletic conference tournament.

The extension follows a successful inaugural season in Charm City this past February.

The week-long event welcomed 66,000 attendees, and had a direct spending impact of $13.9 million.

The CIAA is the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference,

"I personally could not be more excited that the CIAA has found its home in Charm City at the Royal Farms Arena for the next three years,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. “The tournament provides an opportunity for the City, State, local businesses and our communities to come together to highlight Black excellence by providing an incredible tournament experience. The CIAA Tournament staying in Baltimore is a win for all involved. It generates a strong economic impact for our city each year and greatly benefits students who attend or are looking to attend historically Black colleges and universities.”

The CIAA Tournament generated a total economic impact of $19.6 million, which supported 1,159 part-time and full-time jobs and generated $1.9 million in state and local taxes, according to Baltimore leaders.

In addition to total economic impact, the tournament generated $11 million in participant and spectator off-site spending, with $3.2 million spent in the food and beverage sector, $2.7 million in lodging, $2.1 million in entertainment and attractions and $1.9 million in retail spending.

"The CIAA Board of Directors is pleased to extend the tournament in Baltimore through 2025. With the circumstances and challenges of COVID-19 over the past two years, both the CIAA and Visit Baltimore made several modifications to manage expectations and have still found success with hosting the tournament, both in person and virtually,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. “The extension will give both parties the opportunity to build upon its success in cultivating a greater sense of community while introducing a new venue that should enhance the experiences of our student-athletes, fans, partners, and alumni."