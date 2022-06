CLAYCOMO, Mo. — More than a thousand new union jobs are coming to the Kansas City area as part of a massive $95 million investment announced Thursday by the Ford Motor Co. As part of the company's strategy to roll out more electronic vehicles and strengthen its Ford Blue portfolio, officials announced more than 6,200 new UAW jobs in the Midwest, with the Kansas City-area operation getting an entirely new shift of workers.

