Monmouth County, NJ

Who's running and top issues: What to know about NJ's 6th Congressional District primary

By Susanne Cervenka, Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago
Three Republicans are vying for the spot to challenge longtime Democratic Rep. Frank Pallone to represent District 6.

Here's a look at the race.

Who’s running:

Democrat: Frank Pallone has represented the 6th Congressional District since 1989. He lives in Long Branch. He faces no opposition in the Democratic primary.

Republicans: Sue Kiley, a Monmouth County commissioner from Hazlet was a registered nurse before moving into health care sales and marketing. Rik Mehta, of Edison is a pharmacist, attorney, former FDA official who now works in biotechnology. Tom Toomey, of Aberdeen, is a revenue strategist in the automation and artificial intelligence industry.

District makeup: The 6th District includes the Bayshore and oceanfront towns in Monmouth County and much of Middlesex County.

The issues:

Kiley said the key issues for the next District 6 congressperson revolve around children and family. She said she's against critical race theory and New Jersey's gender-based curriculum being taught in schools, supports both strong local law enforcement and border security to prevent illegal drugs from reaching New Jersey. Kiley said she also would tackle policies to reduce inflation that is impacting New Jersey families.

Mehta describes his platform as the "4 E's" — economy and saving small businesses, energy and manufacturing independence, education and election integrity. He said he would champion national policies to help small businesses and work to bolster both energy production and manufacturing in the United States. He said lawmakers need to focus on education policies that put U.S. schoolchildren in the best position to succeed in the global environment.

Toomey said education, the economy and securing the southern border are among the top focuses of his campaign. Toomey said national education policy needs to invest more in trades rather than encouraging all students to attend college. He said the federal government needs to cut spending and revive the Keystone XL pipeline to reduce costs for New Jerseyans. Toomey said securing the border will help to reduce heroin and fentanyl from making it to New Jersey. He's also opposed to vaccine mandates.

The money: Kiley raised almost $235,000 and has $189,154 cash on hand as of May 18. Mehta raised $178,445 with $9,622 still on hand. Toomey raised $115,890 and has $24,839 on hand. Meanwhile, Pallone raised $1.8 million and has $4.1 million cash on hand.

In their words:

Kiley said her experience in both elected office and the corporate world make her best suited to get her key policies approved in Congress: "What I bring to the table is a well-rounded background," she said. "I think voters are looking for sensible, reasonable conservative leadership with an air of calm and rationality."

Mehta said his goal is to achieve policies that make lives better for New Jerseyans rather than becoming a career politician: "We are getting a tremendous amount of support from people who have felt they have been neglected by their officials for too long," he said. "We need to put common sense, authentic leaders back into office who can govern with integrity."

Toomey said his experience working in the technology sector would fill a need lacking in Congress. He would be able to help enact strong legislation as Americans' lives become more dependent on technology.

"We need people who understand the new and emerging technology to make sure we are using it properly to protect ourselves," he said.

Susanne Cervenka covers Monmouth County government and property tax issues, winning several state and regional awards for her work. She's covered local government for 18 years, with stops in Ohio and Florida before arriving in New Jersey in 2013. Contact her at @scervenka; 732-643-4229; scervenka@gannettnj.com.

NJ.com

N.J. may punish those who discriminate when making home appraisals

Real estate appraisers in New Jersey would face penalties for discriminating against a homeowner, buyer, or their agents because of their race or nationality under a proposal state lawmakers began advancing this week. Under the bill (S777) appraisers who are found to lower a house’s appraisal because of race, color,...
REAL ESTATE
People

N.J. Dems Say Textbook Publishers Should Ignore GOP Censorship Demands, Avoid 'Lowering Educational Standards'

A group of New Jersey Democrats are concerned that restrictive education laws in other states might spill over into Garden State curriculum. In a letter addressed to CEOs of major textbook publishers on Friday, seven U.S. officials representing New Jersey claim that conservative-leaning states have launched a "bigoted censorship campaign" on education in order to "frighten parents, stoke racial grievance, and bully textbook publishers into submission."
FLORIDA STATE
News 12

Gov. Murphy puts new emphasis on New Jersey gun laws in wake of mass shootings

Gov. Phil Murphy’s most recent package of gun reform bills faces an uncertain path forward in the state Legislature, even after he successfully signed 10 others into law. “We need to make New Jersey’s gun laws as strong as possible,” Murphy previously said. “We have common sense gun safety laws that are fully respectful of the Second Amendment.”
POLITICS
wcn247.com

Pa. GOP loudly opposed counting undated ballots, until now

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When Philadelphia’s election board prepared to count ballots last year that were mailed-in without the voter’s handwritten date, Republicans threatened impeachment. Now a GOP Senate candidate wants counties to embrace the same approach. In a last-ditch bid to close a roughly 900-vote gap with Dr. Mehmet Oz, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick is pressing for mail-in ballots that were sent in without a date to be counted. McCormick is putting the GOP in an uncomfortable spot after the party derided such voting practices as “illegal” alongside a broader embrace of former President Donald Trump’s lies about widespread fraud in the 2020 campaign.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PIX11

How to vote in New Jersey’s primary election

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – New Jersey voters head to the polls in less than a week to vote in the primary election for their choice of congressional candidates to be on the ballot in November. The primary is scheduled for June 7. In order to participate, New Jersey residents must be registered to vote. The […]
ELECTIONS
New Jersey Globe

Scutari will become acting governor on Saturday

Senate President Nicholas Scutari will serve as acting governor of New Jersey on June 4 while Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver are out of state. He’ll take the oath of office around 8 AM on Saturday and will serve until Oliver returns to New Jersey later that say.
LINDEN, NJ
