Evansville, IN

Evansville city pools open this weekend. Here's which pools will fully open, with hours

By Sarah Loesch, Evansville Courier & Press
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE , Ind. — Three Evansville city pools will open for public swim starting Saturday, while two others will have limited availability, officials said on Wednesday.

Hartke, Mosby and Rochelle-Lander pools will have full availability this summer, while Lorraine and Helfrich pools will only be open for swim teams and swimming lessons.

Here are when the pools will be open and how much it costs to swim at each.

Hartke Pool

Hartke is at 201 N. Boeke Road and is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Admission:

  • Free for children 3 and younger
  • $3 for kids 4 and older

Lap swimming will be available at Hartke 10 to 11 a.m. Monday - Friday for $2 per day.

Mosby Pool

Mosby, 1045 S. Barker Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. It will be closed on Mondays.

Admission:

  • Free for kids 3 and younger.
  • $1 for kids 4-12
  • $2 for 13 and up.

Family Nights are from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays.  Two adults and four children swim for $5.

Rochelle-Landers Pool

Rochelle-Landers, 701 Lincoln Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. It will be closed on Mondays.

Admission:

  • Free for kids 3 and younger.
  • $1 for kids 4-12
  • $2 for 13 and up.

Family Nights are from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. Two adults and four children swim for $5.

Lorraine Pool

Lorraine, 2399 Adams Ave., will only be open for swim teams and swim lessons. Interim parks director Steve Schaefer said if more lifeguards are added throughout the summer it will be the first pool opened additionally.

The city will also be adding a family night to the schedule.

There are currently 94 summer employees, including lifeguards, head lifeguards and pool managers. Schaefer said issues with fully staffing lifeguards are being felt across the country, and the city is always looking to add more.

Schaefer said Lorraine was selected as the pool to be open in only a limited capacity due to its age and size.

Helfrich Pool

Helfrich, in the 2500 block of Maryland Street, will only be open to swim teams this summer due to the structural issues at the facility.

Schafer said the pool is nearing the end of its life and will be open to the teams unless pool equipment breaks down. In that situation, there is reserved space at the Deaconess Aquatic Center.

There have been talks with the West Side Improvement Association on the future of the pool, whether that be replacement or a different use.

"It simply cannot continue in its current state," Schaefer said.

Deaconess Aquatic Center

The Deaconess Aquatic Center summer season runs May 30 to July 31. It operates 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. It ast 24 Don Mattingly Way in Garvin Park.

The recreation pool has adult open swim and lap swim from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday-Friday. Open swim with the splash pad is from 12 to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Competition pool lap swimming is from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday-Friday and again from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Splash pad toddler time will be 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for children 5 and younger. The splash pad will also be open free to the public June 10-12; June 24-26; and July 9-10. At those times the recreation pool will not be open.

Pricing for the Aquatic Center:

  • Daily pass - $6
  • 15-visit package - $55
  • 30-visit package - $106
  • 45-visit package - $135
  • Individual membership - $25 a month
  • Family membership - $55 a month

Children ages 3 and younger are free. Admission is required during open swim for both the recreation pool and splash pad areas.

Sarah Loesch can be contacted at sloesch@gannett.com with story ideas and questions.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville city pools open this weekend. Here's which pools will fully open, with hours

