Explosive Southern Baptist Convention report sends shockwaves through the community

By David Plazas, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

Greetings, ladies and gentlemen:

The recently released bombshell report from the Southern Baptist Convention detailed decades of sexual abuse and inaction.

Officials released a secret list of accused ministers , many of whom continued to thrive in their positions for years as victims languished and were marginalized.

The SBC is the largest Baptist denomination in the world and is based in Nashville, Tennessee, making this issue a local, state, national and global story.

More details will continue to emerge, as will the stories of victims who were ignored for so many years but still fought to be seen.

Mary Cady Bolin is not a Southern Baptist, but she is a pastor in Nashville who ministers to marginalized women, and she wrote a guest opinion column critical of the SBC, saying she was "shocked but not surprised."

At the heart of her message is this: "What struck me most was two-fold in regard to misuse of power: the SBC’s refusal to confess its sins as a group and its continued adherence to a Biblical worldview that subjugates women."

In a column published this morning, regular contributor Cameron Smith , who worships at a Southern Baptist church in Nolensville, Tennessee, slammed the SBC for hiding behind lawyers and liability, and he offers solutions for how to move forward.

He wrote: "The dereliction of duty from SBC leadership over time has polluted the church’s ability to advance the gospel."

BUBBA
2d ago

This is exactly why I do not attend church smh .Not all church are ran by wicked men getting rich off the lords name but most of these big ones are corrupt and full of betrayal to God. It's written about all the false prophets and idols ,I will continue to have my own worship at home or anywhere I'm at these people make real followers look false ...Lord bless the victims and 🙏to this world

smackwaterjack
3d ago

…the names on that list probably claimed that they prayed the ‘prayer of forgiveness’ and they have been forgiven of all their transgressions…now what…

in2it
2d ago

no surprise here!Churches will trade you false hope for however much money your willing to give them!So sad but no surprise!

