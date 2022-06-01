ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JJ Watt says he's lucky his brothers play for the Steelers

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) So we want to make it clear, JJ Watt is NOT coming to the Steelers and more than likely never will play a day in black and gold.

With that out of the way, Watt joined the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday and talked about his brother TJ and Derek.

Big Steelers fan Tone Digs asked why didn’t JJ come to Pittsburgh to play with his brother last season when he was a free agent.

Watt says he has stories about his free agency journey and while he wouldn’t give any details, at least for now. So maybe there were some conversations with the Steelers we don’t know about.

Watt also said he was more concerned about seeing TJ get the contract he eventually signed before the beginning of last season.

Another reason? He doesn’t need to be around his brothers all the time.

“I mean I hang out with them like 50 to 100 days a year, we text and talk every single day, do we need to be in the locker room together? Really?” asked Watt.

“We would’ve liked it,” said Digs.

Watt also praised the Steelers defense as a whole and Coach Mike Tomlin.

“I love what Mike T’s done and everything that TJ’s told me about Mike T and the way and he does things seems like it is just everything you look for and hope for as a player and obviously the Steelers organization’s one of the best in history,” said Watt.

Watt added that he is lucky that both of his brothers get to play for the Steelers.

Bills Release Veteran Wide Receiver After Tavon Austin Signing

On Friday morning, the Buffalo Bills officially announced the signing of former first-round pick Tavon Austin. In order to make room for him on the roster, they parted ways with another wide receiver. The Bills have released wideout Malik Williams. He'll now have an opportunity to join an NFL roster...
NFL
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Giants Sends Former First Round Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers had a very strong draft class in 2021. With their first round pick was Eric Stokes, who turned out to be one of the best rookie cornerbacks in the NFL. While the Stokes selection worked out incredibly well for the Packers, at the time of the draft, there were many fans upset that the team did not take a wide receiver. Green Bay did take a wide receiver, Amari Rodgers, in the third round. Many of their targeted first round wide receivers were already off the board by the time they took Stokes at pick 29. One of those former targets, Kadarius Toney, is rumored to be on the trading block.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Jarvis Landry delivers honest take on Chris Olave’s potential with Saints

Rookie wideout Chris Olave was among the main attractions during the second week of the New Orleans Saints’ OTAs. Last week, Olave took some time to catch passes from quarterback Jameis Winston, as they began to build some chemistry together for the very first time. On week two of the Saints’ OTAs schedule, Olave continued to showcase his prowess as a versatile route runner, which has caught the attention of Jarvis Landry.
NFL
UPI News

NFL star J.J. Watt, wife Kealia Ohai expecting first baby: 'Could not be more excited'

June 2 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia Ohai, announced Thursday that they're expecting their first child. Watt and Ohai, who is a professional soccer player, each took to social media and shared multiple photos in celebration of the pregnancy. In the first photo, Watt has his arm around Ohai, who is holding her baby bump in a brown dress.
NFL
