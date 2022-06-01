JJ Watt says he's lucky his brothers play for the Steelers

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) So we want to make it clear, JJ Watt is NOT coming to the Steelers and more than likely never will play a day in black and gold.

With that out of the way, Watt joined the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday and talked about his brother TJ and Derek.

Big Steelers fan Tone Digs asked why didn’t JJ come to Pittsburgh to play with his brother last season when he was a free agent.

Watt says he has stories about his free agency journey and while he wouldn’t give any details, at least for now. So maybe there were some conversations with the Steelers we don’t know about.

Watt also said he was more concerned about seeing TJ get the contract he eventually signed before the beginning of last season.

Another reason? He doesn’t need to be around his brothers all the time.

“I mean I hang out with them like 50 to 100 days a year, we text and talk every single day, do we need to be in the locker room together? Really?” asked Watt.

“We would’ve liked it,” said Digs.

Watt also praised the Steelers defense as a whole and Coach Mike Tomlin.

“I love what Mike T’s done and everything that TJ’s told me about Mike T and the way and he does things seems like it is just everything you look for and hope for as a player and obviously the Steelers organization’s one of the best in history,” said Watt.

Watt added that he is lucky that both of his brothers get to play for the Steelers.