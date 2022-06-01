ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans raked in major cap savings today. All because of Julio Jones

By Dani Mohr, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

The Tennessee Titans will finally reap the rewards of releasing Julio Jones.

Following the release of the seven-time Pro Bowler in March, the Titans will receive an additional $9.5 million in cap savings.

Jones was designated with a post-June 1 release, which delayed the Titans' cap space ballooning to nearly $12.5 million, according to Over the Cap .

Tennessee initially traded two draft picks to the Falcons in exchange for Jones during the 2021 offseason. The 33-year-old wide receiver's contract was also restructured to convert $14 million of his $15.3 million base salary into a signing bonus with two void years. With his release from the Titans, Jones leaves behind around $13.2 million in dead cap that will be spread over two seasons, per Spotrac .

Despite relying on Jones' success, he suffered a hamstring injury that he inconsistently battled throughout the season. The wide receiver was limited to only 10 games and recorded 31 catches for 434 total yards with one touchdown.

The Titans can make several movesthroughout the offseason with access to the added cap space, including signing a freshly drafted quarterback Malik Willis .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans raked in major cap savings today. All because of Julio Jones

