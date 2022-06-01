ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Playing LIV Golf series is a personal choice and for some it's understandable | D'Angelo

By Tom D'Angelo, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACqVu_0fxNMmdO00

DUBLIN, Ohio — Rory McIlroy is not impressed.

Give the four-time major winner from Jupiter this week's field at the Memorial. Or next week's at the Canadian Open. In fact, McIlroy would take most PGA Tour event fields over the one the LIV Golf series is rolling out next week in London for its inaugural event.

"I certainly don't think the field is anything to jump up and down about," he said. "Look at the field this week. Look at the field next week in Canada. They are proper golf tournaments."

Dustin Johnson, Chase Koepka in LIV:Chase Koepka, Dustin Johnson on list to play in first Saudi-backed LIV Golf event

Nicklaus holds court in Ohio:Jack Nicklaus talks Saudi golf, rejuvenated game, Tiger and the only bet he made on golf

Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play: Which Florida course ranked the best for public-access layouts?

The much-anticipated announcement for the Saudi-backed LIV series field came Tuesday night with one surprise: world No. 13 Dustin Johnson. The Jupiter resident is one of two top 20 golfers (Louis Oosthuizen) and 16 in the top 100 to join the start-up series.

And Johnson is one of two who moves the needle when it comes to the sport along with Sergio Garcia.

LIV Golf and its face, Greg Norman, have been through a public relations nightmare since Phil Mickelson's comments about Saudi Arabia's human rights atrocities and his criticism of the PGA Tour. Mickelson, ironically, is not among the first 42 names listed for next week's event, but there is room if he decides to play.

And Norman did not help himself when he said "we’ve all made mistakes," in reference to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudi government.

Chase Koepka stands to gain in LIV Golf series

Still, a decision whether to play is purely personal and, for many, understandable. Who are we to judge when someone such as West Palm Beach's Chase Koepka, who has traveled the world attempting to gain access to the PGA Tour and failed, has an opportunity to make more money in three days than he has in the past seven years?

Chase, who is in the field, has made $8,500 this year on three different tours and about $315,000 since turning pro in 2016. If he finishes dead last, 48th out of 48, in next week's event at London's Centurion Club, he is guaranteed a minimum of $120,000.

Koepka, ranked No. 1,543 in the world, could make several million dollars, at minimum, playing the eight LIV Golf events, five of which will be staged in the United States.

"I have some very close friends that are playing in this event in London, and I certainly wouldn't want to stand in their way for them to do what they feel is right for themselves," McIlroy said. "It's not something that I would do personally ... but you at least have to try to put yourself in other people's shoes and see where they are coming from."

That reaction is different when it comes to those like Koepka and David Puig (No. 1,706 in the world), James Piot (1,731) and the dozen or so golfers in the field ranked higher than No. 700 in the world.

Some are fresh out of college and haven't even caused a blip on the money list. Others have made a decent living playing this game for years but are on the back nine of their careers and are seeking one more big payday.

"Everyone's situation is so unique and different," said Jupiter's Patrick Cantlay, the 2021 Memorial winner. "So the motivators that different guys have I think a lot of times guides their decisions. You've seen by a lot of the guys that have chosen to go over there, they are in the later parts of their career in general. They probably feel like they are on the downswing. So they are trying to maximize what years they have left."

McIlroy also understands some players looking to hit it big one more time.

"Another entity comes along and says, we'll guarantee you this amount ... plus you're playing for a ton more prize money, and you're playing less events, you can spend more time with your family," he said. "It's very appealing to some of those guys that are in that position."

Of the 42 players on the LIV list at this point, 13 have PGA Tour membership.

Majority of golf's A-listers want nothing to do with LIV

But there is a reason why the majority of golf's A-listers said from the start they had no interest in a competing league, and that goes beyond PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan threatening bans for players who joined the new league. The likely outcome is fines and suspensions.

Money for many is not a concern — "I'm not in that position," McIlroy said. So for people like Johnson and Garcia, their peers must be asking 'Why?"

Johnson has made more money on the PGA Tour than anyone not named Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson. And $74 million is just a portion of what he has pocketed. He recently paid $14 million for a home in Admirals Cove. Garcia is 10th on the PGA Tour career money list with more than $54 million, again, a number that does not come close to his overall earnings.

"If you're comfortable," Cantlay said, "(when it comes to) happiness, you're not going to get more happiness by getting more money, necessarily."

Tom D'Angelo is a journalist at the Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Florida Network. You can reach him at tdangelo@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: Dustin Johnson was presented a test of character by the Saudis. Unsurprisingly, he failed it

The only conventional business principle evident in LIV Golf isn’t one of those antiquated notions like return on investment, quality of product or accountability of leadership. It’s the ‘whale’ strategy, the art of securing one high-profile client, at whatever cost, to lend a patina of marketing credibility to an enterprise and distract from the reality that every other client is a sardine by comparison.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Memorial Tournament honoree Charlie Sifford paved way for Black instructor Gerry Hammond

DUBLIN, Ohio — Golf instructor Gerry Hammond quickly ran down a who’s who of groundbreaking Black golfers: Pete Brown. Lee Elder. James Black. Calvin Peete. Then he paused, not for effect but to sigh, because to mention Charlie Sifford is to remember a painful time when whites wanted Blacks to show up at the course only to carry their clubs. Black caddies were OK. Black golfers? Especially Black professional golfers? No thanks.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
D'angelo
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Star Golfer Announces She's Dealing With Spinal Tumor Amid U.S. Open

Following this Friday's round at the U.S. Women's Open, Danielle Kang addressed the rumors regarding her health. Kang revealed that she is currently dealing with a tumor on her spine. She doesn't know yet if the tumor is benign. "I'm actually doing everything I can," Kang told reporters. "I don't...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

The Memorial Tournament, everything is ready

In Dublin (Ohio), in the United States of America, everything is ready for The Memorial Tournament, one of the most important tournaments of the PGA Tour. The event will be staged from 2 to 5 June on the Muirfield Village Golf Club course ( field that has undergone a restyling in 2021 by Jack Nicklaus) and, among the 120 participants, there will be Francesco Molinari.
GOLF
SFGate

Lindblad sets U.S. Women's Open amateur mark with 6-under 65

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — Ingrid Lindblad decided months ago that she wanted to stay in college instead of turning professional. That might be a financial decision she comes to regret. The 22-year-old Swede shot the lowest round by an amateur in the 77-year history of the U.S. Women’s...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf World#Saudi#The Pga Tour
thegolfnewsnet.com

The frustration of watching early weekend PGA Tour coverage

Last Sunday, I turned on Golf Channel, as I'm wont to do (and, arguably, required to do) so I could catch some early-round coverage of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial. The tournament is typically compelling, and the venue is a diversion from the week-to-week on the PGA Tour. The...
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Memorial Tournament: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, tee times, golf coverage, radio

If you're strictly judging by strength of field, this week's Memorial Tournament, which began Round 3 play Saturday, is the sixth-best in the world so far in 2022. The event is usurped only by two majors, the Players, a WGC and Riviera. It's easy to see why, too, as 13 of the top 18 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings will tee it up at Muirfield Village in what will be, for many of them, a last event before the United States Open.
GOLF
Golf.com

2022 Memorial Tournament live coverage: How to watch Round 3 on Saturday

The 2022 Memorial Tournament continues on Saturday, June 4, with the third round at Muirfield Village. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 3 on TV or online. Cameron Smith claimed a share of the Memorial lead with an opening-round 67, and his second-round 69 was enough to give him a one-shot advantage heading into Round 3.
GOLF
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy