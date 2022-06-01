ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two teenagers die and two more are rushed to hospital after Alfa Romeo crashes into a petrol station

By Catrin Picton For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Two teenagers have died and two more are in hospital after a sports car crashed into a petrol station last night.

Two 19-year-olds - one man and one woman - died at the scene after the Alfa Romeo Mito hit the Northway Garage in Bishopston, on the Gower Peninsula in south west Wales, at 11.15pm on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries while a boy of the same age was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the collision after the driver seemingly lost control and ploughed into the petrol station by the road.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said that all four people in the vehicle were from Swansea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSqYN_0fxNMeZa00
Two young couples crashed a red Alfa Romeo Mito into a petrol station in Swansea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BzEpr_0fxNMeZa00
One man and one woman, both 19, died at the scene at 11.15pm

They said: 'The single vehicle collision involved a red Alfa Romeo Mito containing four occupants.

'A 19 year-old man from Landore and a 19 year-old woman from Blaenymaes were declared deceased at the scene.

'A 17 year-old girl from Penlan was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries and a 17 year-old boy from Birchgrove was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

'Families are being supported by specially trained officers. The road was closed for a number of hours whilst investigation work was carried out.'

A section of the B4436 in the Gower, West Glamorgan was closed for a number of hours while officers investigated the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6gEb_0fxNMeZa00
Flowers and tributes left by the petrol station in Murton near Swansea today

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service had crews from two stations attend to the scene of the fatal crash.

They said: 'Tragically, two people died at the incident.

'A further two casualties were conveyed to hospital. Firefighters made the scene safe and assisted the Ambulance Service at the scene.

'The Fire Service left the incident with the Police at 03:06am.'

Anyone who may be able to assist officers in this investigation is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting 2200 182 514.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

