Palestine to hold Tipsy Pig Music Fest

Palestine Main Street will be filled with people Saturday for the Tipsy Pig Music Fest.

The festival, which is hosted by the Palestine Chamber of Commerce, will run from noon until 11 p.m.

A cornhole tournament begins at 12:30 p.m. Registration for the tournament will be held from 11 a.m. until noon.

There will be a car cruise in from 6-9 p.m. for festival goers to look at the vehicles that entered.

Musicians will perform throughout the event.

Nick Harless and the Soul Shakers will take the stage first beginning at 3 p.m.

His band, which was formerly the Nick Harless Band, has been bringing the blues to the midwest for almost 10 years. They have put their own twist on bands such as ZZ Top and artists such as Jimi Hendrix and Joe Bonamassa.

At 6 p.m. Dicky James will perform. He is a blues guitarist and songwriter who specializes in Chicago, Memphis and Mississippi Hill Country style blues.

Dog Bite Mike will perform at 9 p.m. They will showcase songs from the past four decades.

A beer truck will be on hand for the festival.

Festival goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to the event.

For more information about the event, please call 618-553-2729.