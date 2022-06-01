ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Draymond Green On The Warriors: "No One Has Ever Beaten Us Whole. Ever... In 2016, I Got Suspended, In 2019, Kevin Durant Goes Down... No Has Ever Beaten Us Whole."

By Divij Kulkarni
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDraymond Green has had a few knocks against him in his time, especially the season during which the Warriors were struggling, but the one thing even his biggest critic cannot accuse him of is lacking confidence. Green and his team have been the most successful franchise in the last 8 years...

Comments / 21

Ed Pugh
1d ago

Keep using the game 6 suspension for losing the series. What about game 5 and 7? And wasn't game 7 in Golden State? GSW was up 3-1 and couldn't win one. Using that excuse they ever beat the Cavs with LeBron, Love and Kyrie healthy?

5
BOSTON, MA
Comments / 0

