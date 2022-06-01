ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Warriors vs. Celtics NBA Finals: Game 1 prediction, picks, TV channel, live stream, how to watch online

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1964, the Boston Celtics defeated the (then) San Francisco Warriors 4-1 in the NBA Finals. At the time, you could be forgiven for assuming a rematch would be coming. With Wilt Chamberlain leading the way and a young Nate Thurmond ascending as a possible front-court partner, the Warriors should've controlled...

www.cbssports.com



fadeawayworld.net

Jordan Poole's Potential Girlfriend Revealed, Warriors Star Has Been Linked To Model Kim Cruz

Jordan Poole is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA, having emerged as a legitimate star on the Golden State Warriors. Poole has been a key piece in helping the Warriors reach the NBA Finals and is widely expected to get a huge contract after his current deal expires. If he can win a championship before then, his star will only continue to rise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph Curry seems mystified by Game 1 performances of Horford, White

Like teammate Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry didn't appear to be in an overly congratulatory mood following Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. After Green insisted the Warriors dominated for roughly 42 minutes before faltering, Curry at least seemed to acknowledge that Golden State will need to make some adjustments against the Boston Celtics rather than Green's "we'll be fine" mentality.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Here's Why Dell, Sonya Curry Are Getting Divorced

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. In previous NBA Finals appearances, we've seen Curry's parents — Dell and Sonya — sitting together in the stands cheering on their eldest son together.
NBA
NBC Sports

Tatum broke this NBA Finals record in Celtics' Game 1 win vs. Warriors

Jayson Tatum had one of the worst shooting performances of his career against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, but he still found ways to help the Boston Celtics engineer a historic comeback and win the series opener 120-108 on Thursday night. Tatum shot...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Tatum arrives in style for NBA Finals

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum has been dreaming of playing in the NBA Finals for his whole life. He made sure to dress for the occasion.The 24-year-old Celtics superstar showed up to Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday night sporting a rather fashionable half-pinstriped blazer, featuring a pink shoulder, some leopard print cuffs, and an eye-catching right lapel.  The fashion choice was bold enough to draw the attention of GQ Sports.A day before Game 1, Tatum spoke of the "surreal" dream that he's living by playing in the Finals."I just kind of revert it back to being a kid, watching the Finals every year growing up," Tatum said. "Every kid can imagine themselves being in the NBA and being in the Finals, but actually living out your dream in real time is a surreal feeling. Sometimes you've gotta pinch yourself, right? I walk in, I see this backdrop and it's like, damn, I am in the Finals. So I'm just trying to take all this in and just enjoy the moment."
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Larry Bird’s Net Worth in 2022

Larry Bird is considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He is particularly well-known for his legendary rivalry with Magic Johnson which helped oversee the NBA’s revival in the ’80s. In this piece, we’re going to be taking a look at Larry Bird’s net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Live Tv#Nba Finals#Celtics Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#San Francisco Warriors#The Western Conference
FanSided

Warriors latest injury update should truly scare the Celtics

The Golden State Warriors’ latest injury update should scare the Boston Celtics ahead of the NBA Finals. Golden State has fought through injuries this season, but the latest injury update should cause the Celtics’ to shake in their sneakers. The Warriors will list Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s net worth In 2022

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the most decorated athletes of this generation. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2022. The 13-year NBA vet has already racked up a list of Hall of Fame-worthy accolades, which includes...
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond Green was right: Stephen Curry got double-teamed way more than Kevin Durant in NBA Finals

Draymond Green said Stephen Curry got double-teamed seven times as much as Kevin Durant did in the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals. Durant called that “100% false” in his view. Kurt Helin’s assessment of the disagreement was correct: The former Warriors teammates talked out their differences last year. They probably aren’t feuding over something this trivial. Kurt added: “If you’d rather re-litigate who should get the most credit for a championship four years ago, have at it.”
NBA


