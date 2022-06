Some New Jersey schools being used as polling locations will transition to virtual learning for election day, according to district officials. Districts announced they received guidance from the state Department of Education encouraging remote learning on Tuesday so added security could be present at polling locations. The recommendation comes in the wake of the May 24 Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

NUTLEY, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO