Police: Driver in fatal Nebraska crash negative on alcohol breathalyzer, used marijuana
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say one of the drivers in the Nebraska crash that killed two women and injured 20 bystanders watching classic cars cruise down the street has tested positive for marijuana.
A Lincoln police report said the 18-year-old Omaha man who was driving the Ford Taurus that smashed into a Toyota Corolla Sunday night tested positive for drug use after the crash, but a breathalyzer test for alcohol use was negative. He had not been ticketed as of Tuesday.
The impact killed both women in the Toyota and sent both cars onto the sidewalk where they struck a crowd of onlookers watching the Memorial Day weekend cruising event.
