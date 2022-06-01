ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-496 in Lansing to close Thursday as part of $82-million rebuilding project

By Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

LANSING — A section of Interstate 496 will be completely closed to traffic beginning Thursday as part of an $82-million rebuild of the freeway in Lansing.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted onto Malcom X Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, while westbound traffic will be diverted onto St. Joseph Street at Grand Avenue, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

Patching work on Malcolm X and St. Joseph was wrapping up ahead of the freeway shutdown, MDOT said, and all lanes on the service drives were expected to remain open while the freeway is closed.

The two-year project includes rebuilding 2 miles of the freeway between Lansing Road and the Grand River, just west of Cedar Street.

Crews also will make drainage and lighting improvements and do maintenance on 17 bridges, including three full deck replacements, said Christopher Gembel, assistant construction engineer at MDOT's Lansing Transportation Service Center.

Any full bridge closures will be timed to maintain a good traffic flow, he said.

This year's work is expected to wrap up by Oct. 15, MDOT said. The overall project is expected to be completed in November 2023.

More: MDOT: Both sides of I-496 to be closed in part of Lansing this summer for rebuilding project

More: Police agencies report uptick in crashes, traffic near I-496 construction site

The agency opted to completely shut down the freeway for this year's work because the service drives are available as the primary detour, and because using other methods would have added a year to the project, a spokesman said in March.

During next year's part of the project — the stretch between Lansing Road and MLK — traffic will be maintained in both directions using lane closures, Gembel said.

Also beginning this week, drivers who use North Grand River Avenue (Business I-96) near Capitol Region International Airport will encounter slower going because of another project.

MDOT said drivers should expect Intermittent lanes closures from Delta Street to Edgebrook Drive. The road is expected to be closed entirely starting about June 16 for no more a week, Gembel said.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: I-496 in Lansing to close Thursday as part of $82-million rebuilding project

