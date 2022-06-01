ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville Fire Department and Bikes for Kids offer Safety Day for elementary students

By Jim Brewer, Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago
LOUDONVILLE - Safety Day was observed at the McMullen Elementary School in Loudonville on Tuesday, May 31 with lessons provided by the Loudonville Fire Department and Bikes for Kids.

Firefighters used their community training vehicle to send children in grades K-3 through an imitation burning building, along with providing other fire safety lessons.

Meanwhile, Bikes for Kids provided general lessons in bicycle safety, including a test run on bikes provided where kids could review the information they just received.

This marked the 12th consecutive year Bikes for Kids has provided Safety Day programming at McMullen.

The organization, which was formed in 2009, has a mission to provide a bicycle for every child in the Loudonville-Perrysville School District who wants one.

Students, firefighters, volunteers and school staff provided and received the lessons in sweltering heat, temperatures approaching the 90s.

That temperature made the climax of the program, a hosing of the entire student body by fire department ladder trucks, very pleasurable.

