ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth’s warm May breaks 26-year weather record, portends of a summer scorcher

By Brayden Garcia
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPdWu_0fxNKvP700

If May truly portends what our summer is going to be like, the next few months are going to be scorchers.

The month of May’s warm weather broke a 26-year record for amount of days over 90 degrees and tied another for average temperature. This year has already been off to a warm start, with the first 90-degree recorded on March 27.

Typically, North Texas doesn’t record a 90 degree day until April or May. This much heat, this early in the year, is reminiscent of two notoriously hot years — 1980 and 2011 — when by summertime, an oppressive heat wave broke records.

In total, 20 days in May were over 90 degrees, the most ever on record for North Texas, according to the National Weather Service . This year’s amount broke the previous May record set in 1996 of 19 days over 90 degrees.

Of those warm days , 15 of them were in a row from May 7 to 21. A string of high-70 degree days shifted things slightly after that, but the month finished out from May 27 to 31 over 90 degrees.

The greatest number of days over 90 degrees in May that round out the top five are:

  • 19 days in 1996.
  • 18 days in 1956.
  • 17 days in 2018.
  • 15 days in 2006.

Last month’s average temperature was 77.9 degrees, which is tied for the fifth warmest on record with 2012, according to the National Weather Service.

The top four warmest average May temperatures are:

  • 79.7 degrees in 1996.
  • 79 degrees in 2018.
  • 78.4 degrees in 1998.
  • 78 degrees in 2006.

The warmest temperature recorded in 2022 thus far, has been 97 degrees on May 15.

Fort Worth has yet to record a 100-degree day, but temperatures are expected to hit the high-90s next week . So, enjoy the spell of cooler temperatures this week with chances of showers and storms .

Comments / 0

Related
CW33

A look at Dallas-Fort Worth’s cold front, rain & storm chances on Thursday

DALLAS (KDAF) — Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon as a cold front is moving south through North into Central Texas, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth. The center adds that pockets of heavy rainfall combined with the slow movement...
wbap.com

Storm Complex at Abilene approaching DFW

SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON…. AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS OVERNIGHT.. TOMORROW…PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY…WITH ISOLATED. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE ANY TIME. HIGH NEAR 88 / LOW NEAR 70. WINDS SOUTHEAST 10-15 MPH. SUNDAY…SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, WINDY AND WARMER.. HIGH NEAR 94 / LOW NEAR 75. WINDS...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Dead, Multiple Rescued in North Texas High Water Incident: Officials

One person is dead after Arlington officials pulled multiple individuals from high water on Thursday night. According Arlington officials, first responders were called to the intersection of Webb Road and Ballweg Road in Arlington regarding an SUV that went into a ditch containing high water. Officials said the Arlington Fire...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Meet Remi, North Texas' 1st electronic storage detection dog

DALLAS — Dallas, meet Remi. She's one of the "goodest" girls sniffing around our area! Dallas PD said Remi is the first electronic storage detection dog in North Texas. Remi is trained to find electronics, such as thumb drives, cell phones and tiny microSD cards. Remi and her handler are assigned to the Dallas PD Internet Crimes Against Children, but will respond across North Texas when needed, the department said.
DALLAS, TX
rejournals.com

GREA closes 851 multifamily units in Dallas-Fort Worth area

GREA (Global Real Estate Advisors) has announced the sale of four multifamily properties in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex totaling 851 units: Villa Placita, 122 units in Garland; Antigua Village, 152 units in Fort Worth; WaterWalk Las Colinas, 153 units in Irving; and The Club at Fossil Creek, 424 units in Fort Worth.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scorchers#Temperature
travelawaits.com

8 Things You’ll Love In The Small Texas Town Known For Its Crazy Water

Two years ago, my daughter reached out to a mineral water company called “Crazy Water” to be a local sponsor for our Southern Travelers Explore Conference. The water tasted excellent — refreshing, smooth, with no aftertaste or heaviness like you might find in some mineral waters — and had a catchy name, but I didn’t go further than drinking it.
MINERAL WELLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
theflashtoday.com

Wind turbine causes brush fire in Erath County Monday

Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, May 30, local firefighters were dispatched to a fire on County Road 397, northeast of Desdemona in Erath County where a fire was reported on the Windmill Farm in the area. Upon arrival, volunteers from the Lingleville VFD reported the fire was near CR...
ERATH COUNTY, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Landmark Thannisch Building and the Stockyards Hotel to Get Revamped by the Hotel Drover Team — the Exclusive Insider Details

The intricate brickwork on the façade of the iconic Thannisch Building in the heart of The Stockyards helps set the Stockyards Hotel apart. The Mule Barns sat there decaying quietly for decades in Fort Worth, until a multi-million dollar restoration plan came together, capitalizing on its historic legacy while breathing new life into an oft-overlooked piece of the city. Mule Alley has proven to be wildly successful. The next historic property in Fort Worth set to get a long overdue revamp will be the historic block along E. Exchange Avenue known as the Thannisch Building.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

Fort Worth’s Stockyards Hotel Acquired by Hotel Drover

Officials with the Stockyards Heritage Development Co. on Thursday confirmed reports that it had purchased the historic Stockyards Hotel, 101 E. Exchange Ave., as well as the adjoining H3 Ranch, and Booger Red’s Saloon. Terms were not disclosed. The Stockyards Development Co., a joint venture of Majestic Realty Co....
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
3K+
Followers
628
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy