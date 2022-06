Rob Gronkowski, TE- Let’s start with the obvious! Tom wants Gronk in Tampa, and it’s pretty well known that if Gronk is playing this year, he will be suiting up for the Buccaneers. But does he intend to play? While this time away may make it seem like he is leaning towards retirement, I think it is far more likely that he is simply preserving his body and keeping it away from the brutal NFL offseason routine for as long as possible, enjoying the semi-retired party life, but keeping himself in shape before returning later this offseason to run it back.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO