San Francisco, CA

Warriors' Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. questionable for NBA Finals Game 1 vs. Celtics

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Iguodala has been limited to three games this postseason -- all of which came during the first round against the Denver Nuggets -- due to a neck injury. The 2015 Finals MVP averaged 4.0 points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 19.5 minutes per game during the regular season across 31 contests.

Porter Jr. suffered a foot injury during the Dubs' victory in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. Playing in his ninth NBA season and first with Golden State, Porter Jr. missed the final two games against Dallas.

The 28-year-old former No. 3 overall pick averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 22.2 minutes per game across 63 contests (15 starts) with a .464/.370/.803 shooting line during the regular season. Porter Jr. has contributed 5.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 20.7 minutes per contest across 13 postseason games thus far.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Payton II was trending towards being a game-time decision for Thursday, which makes the guard's questionable tag unsurprising. The lefty went down with an elbow fracture during Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal series against the Memphis Grizzlies after Memphis' Dillon Brooks committed a flagrant 2 foul against Payton II, which resulted in a one-game suspension.

Payton II averaged career highs across the board during the regular season with 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 17.6 minutes per game across 71 contests (16 starts), while posting a .616/.358/.603 shooting line. In seven playoff games this spring, Payton II has recorded 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 15.9 minutes per contest.

IN THIS ARTICLE
