New arch supports will help you enjoy adventuring in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The first clue in Utah's $20,000 treasure hunt has been shared. The third annual hunt involves hikers going out and finding a chest — filled with $20,000 in cash — hidden in a remote location. Event organizers John Maxim and David Cline,...
KUTV — The Minky Hub by Aspyn Grove offers more than just soft blankets!. It also has minky material, clothes, pillows, scrunchies, and lanyards!. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST on CBS Channel 2, 2 pm on KMYU, and 3 pm on KJZZ.
Over the past two years, Utah has seen a record influx of newcomers from out-of-state. In 2020 alone, the state welcomed over 25,256 new residents mostly from California. Whether you are planning to settle down permanently in Utah or visiting family members who have bought a home there it's important that you stay informed about what to do and what not to do as you traverse the state's roads.
ALTA, Utah (ABC4) – Winter is many Utahns favorite time of year – and for a good reason. The state’s geographic setting offers a plethora of cold-weather activities ranging from ice fishing to snowmobiling. However, the Beehive State is most famous for its skiing and snowboarding opportunities. Many Utah ski mountains have been ranked as […]
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A GoFundMe has been set up in support of a Utahn who has sustained a major neck injury and brain damage after crashing his dirt bike in a Cedar City race. Kade Patten was in sixth place in a Worcs Series dirt biking competition when he crashed on May 28. […]
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — How can Utah residents know if they’re overwatering their lawns?. “Flip a coin,” says BYU Civil and Construction Engineering professor Rob Sowby, whose recent study suggests nearly half of Utahns are using too much water in an effort to keep their grass healthy.
Memorial Day visitors got a big surprise as they moved through the waters of Utah's Lake Powell over the holiday. Witnesses saw a large portion of the rock wall collapse from the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area down into the waters of Lake Powell. This collapse was captured by Mila...
For the last 87 years, The Utah Rose Society has flourished in the great Salt Lake Valley. Founded in 1935, Utah Rose Society has been a staple landmark in Sugar House and remains one of the oldest gardens in the entire state. They are also affiliated with The American Rose Society. Elise Hutchings, president of Utah Rose Society and Cindy Crookston, vice president came to Good Things Utah to discuss their gardens and variety of roses.
With summer right around the corner, Utahns are starting to question how much water they’ll need to use and what it will cost. According to a new study from Brigham Young University, the answers to those questions might be surprising. Headed by Rob Sowby, a BYU professor and civil...
SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve been sniffling and sneezing and rubbing your eyes a lot lately, you’re not alone. "It just seems worse this year," allergy sufferer Darren Marshall told FOX 13 News on Friday. "I am taking all my allergy meds."
UTAH (ABC4) – Record heats have been plaguing countries across the world. March 2022 was the hottest in India ever recorded. Temperatures were recorded reaching up to 115° F, remaining a cause for concern as the hot summer months have not officially started yet. Hotter temperatures could be coming to India and even the United […]
Woods Cross, Utah (ABC4) – For many members of the LGBTQIA+ community, Utah can often feel like a lonely place. However, June is Pride Month which celebrates that community. During Pride Month, many Utahns are working to make the Beehive State more inclusive for all. From 5,600 flags staked at households across northern Utah to […]
St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Utah Summer Games, Matt Flinner Trio, Hypno Hick, the Free Sand Hollow Treasure Hunt, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event you can add one here, or if you...
(The Center Square) - Housing prices in at least three cities in Utah are overvalued by more than 50%, according to a new report. Researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University scored the top 100 most overpriced U.S. cities using open-source data from Zillow and other providers. They found home buyers in several Utah cities are paying well above what houses are actually worth.
UTAH (ABC4) – Yesterday, representatives of Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced a grocery list of changes that were made to the organization which went into effect June 1. The event, held at The Gateway in Salt Lake City, kicked-off with an emphasis on the department’s new name and mission statement. As noted by […]
CEDAR HILLS, Utah — A hiker is in the hospital after a rock the size of a tennis ball hit her on the Timpanogos Cave Trail. It happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon of Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Cannon said the rock knocked the 65-year-old woman unconscious and caused bleeding from her head.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, residents across Utah are raising their glasses as Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) has made numerous adjustments to liquor laws that will officially go into effect today, June 1. This morning at 10:15 a.m. DABC Director Tiffany Carlson will acknowledge the department’s new name, announce its new […]
The controversy over the dredging of Utah Lake wears on, but the restoration project is moving forward nonetheless—even with plans for 18 human-made islands containing thousands of homes. A federal feasibility and environmental impact study has begun on the Utah Lake Restoration Project, which would dredge sediment from the...
SALT LAKE CITY — A group of Utah religious leaders lit candles at First Baptist Church while naming recent mass shooting victims from Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York; Laguna Woods, California, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Between each name they quietly said, "No more." The religious leaders from various faiths on...
Comments / 0