Utah State

New arch supports will help you enjoy adventuring in Utah

By Fresh Living
KUTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUTV — Step into summer with Good Feet Premium Arch Support for every pair of...

kutv.com

KUTV

Soft clothes, blankets from new minky store in Utah

KUTV — The Minky Hub by Aspyn Grove offers more than just soft blankets!. It also has minky material, clothes, pillows, scrunchies, and lanyards!. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST on CBS Channel 2, 2 pm on KMYU, and 3 pm on KJZZ.
UTAH STATE
Blogging Time

Keep These Tips in Mind When Driving for the First Time in Utah

Over the past two years, Utah has seen a record influx of newcomers from out-of-state. In 2020 alone, the state welcomed over 25,256 new residents mostly from California. Whether you are planning to settle down permanently in Utah or visiting family members who have bought a home there it's important that you stay informed about what to do and what not to do as you traverse the state's roads.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah hotel named Tripadvisor’s Best Mountain Resort in 2022

ALTA, Utah (ABC4) – Winter is many Utahns favorite time of year – and for a good reason. The state’s geographic setting offers a plethora of cold-weather activities ranging from ice fishing to snowmobiling. However, the Beehive State is most famous for its skiing and snowboarding opportunities. Many Utah ski mountains have been ranked as […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah man hospitalized after dirt bike crash, GoFundMe created

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A GoFundMe has been set up in support of a Utahn who has sustained a major neck injury and brain damage after crashing his dirt bike in a Cedar City race.  Kade Patten was in sixth place in a Worcs Series dirt biking competition when he crashed on May 28. […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC 4

Utah rose show happening this weekend

For the last 87 years, The Utah Rose Society has flourished in the great Salt Lake Valley. Founded in 1935, Utah Rose Society has been a staple landmark in Sugar House and remains one of the oldest gardens in the entire state. They are also affiliated with The American Rose Society. Elise Hutchings, president of Utah Rose Society and Cindy Crookston, vice president came to Good Things Utah to discuss their gardens and variety of roses.
upr.org

BYU study answers how much water Utahns need to use this summer

With summer right around the corner, Utahns are starting to question how much water they’ll need to use and what it will cost. According to a new study from Brigham Young University, the answers to those questions might be surprising. Headed by Rob Sowby, a BYU professor and civil...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s history of record temperatures

UTAH (ABC4) – Record heats have been plaguing countries across the world. March 2022 was the hottest in India ever recorded. Temperatures were recorded reaching up to 115° F, remaining a cause for concern as the hot summer months have not officially started yet. Hotter temperatures could be coming to India and even the United […]
UTAH STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
ABC4

Utah woman shares transition story to increase LGBTQIA+ visibility

Woods Cross, Utah (ABC4) – For many members of the LGBTQIA+ community, Utah can often feel like a lonely place. However, June is Pride Month which celebrates that community. During Pride Month, many Utahns are working to make the Beehive State more inclusive for all. From 5,600 flags staked at households across northern Utah to […]
WOODS CROSS, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide – June 2nd, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Utah Summer Games, Matt Flinner Trio, Hypno Hick, the Free Sand Hollow Treasure Hunt, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event you can add one here, or if you...
UTAH STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Houses overvalued by more than 50% in three Utah cities

(The Center Square) - Housing prices in at least three cities in Utah are overvalued by more than 50%, according to a new report. Researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University scored the top 100 most overpriced U.S. cities using open-source data from Zillow and other providers. They found home buyers in several Utah cities are paying well above what houses are actually worth.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

A list of all the changes that were made to Utah’s liquor laws on June 1

UTAH (ABC4) – Yesterday, representatives of Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced a grocery list of changes that were made to the organization which went into effect June 1.   The event, held at The Gateway in Salt Lake City, kicked-off with an emphasis on the department’s new name and mission statement. As noted by […]
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Is there an explanation for recent rockfalls in Utah?

CEDAR HILLS, Utah — A hiker is in the hospital after a rock the size of a tennis ball hit her on the Timpanogos Cave Trail. It happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon of Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Cannon said the rock knocked the 65-year-old woman unconscious and caused bleeding from her head.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

DABC speaks on changes to Utah liquor laws, new name

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, residents across Utah are raising their glasses as Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) has made numerous adjustments to liquor laws that will officially go into effect today, June 1. This morning at 10:15 a.m. DABC Director Tiffany Carlson will acknowledge the department’s new name, announce its new […]
ksl.com

Utah religious leaders say 'no more' to deaths from gun violence

SALT LAKE CITY — A group of Utah religious leaders lit candles at First Baptist Church while naming recent mass shooting victims from Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York; Laguna Woods, California, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Between each name they quietly said, "No more." The religious leaders from various faiths on...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

