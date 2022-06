INDIANAPOLIS – Dorian LaCourse, 66, of Milford, Ohio, was sentenced on June 2 to 3 years’ probation, including 6 months home detention for conspiracy and making false statements. LaCourse is the former Chief of Police in the Village of Addyston, Ohio. Two federally licensed firearms dealers in Indiana were his coconspirators, Johnathan Marcum, 34, of Laurel, Indiana, and Christopher Petty, 58, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, previously pleaded guilty in separate cases to participating in the same conspiracy and will be sentenced later this year.

MILFORD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO