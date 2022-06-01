ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Drug units team up to arrest Anderson man accused of dealing meth

WANE-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) – A joint operation between two police drug units lead to the arrest of an Anderson man accused of dealing methamphetamine. The Indiana State Police Drug...

www.wane.com

FOX59

2 Lawrence County Jail supervisors charged in separate incidents

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Two Lawrence County Jail supervisors are facing charges after separate investigations by Indiana State Police. Michael L. Haag, age 55, of Bedford, was charged with assisting a criminal, and 46-year-old Dustin Allen, of Mitchell, was charged with domestic battery. Their cases are not related. Haag’s charge stems from a March incident […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Anderson man arrested for dealing methamphetamine

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 49-year-old Anderson man was arrested Wednesday on multiple felony charges. In a joint operation between the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section and the Madison County Drug Task Force, troopers with the ISP Pendleton District had information about the suspect, later identified as 49-year-old Demond James White, of Anderson.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

State Police arrest 2 in Anderson after finding drugs in SUV

ANDERSON, Ind. — State Police arrested an Anderson man and woman on drug charges after a traffic stop early Thursday, and the man added to his potential charges by trying to flee during the arrest. According to State Police, Justin Alfred Haynie, 37, gave a trooper a false name...
ANDERSON, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD search pond for missing man in north Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department conducted a water rescue Saturday morning in the search for a missing man. Police are asking for the public’s help to find 81-year-old Steven Clemmer, a man missing from north Fort Wayne. Clemmer is described by police as having short gray hair, brown eyes, weighing 145 lbs and measuring 5’6″. No clothing description was given.
FORT WAYNE, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Police Arrest Four Individuals on Various Charges

At approximately 3:34 PM, Officer Cameron Blankenship conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Amy Jo Logsdon 41, Madison, Indiana. Logsdon was operating the vehicle on a suspended drivers license, the follow-up investigation found Logsdon, and her passenger Venus L. Brown, 49, Madison, Indiana, to be in possession of methamphetamine. Both Logsdon and Brown face preliminary alleged charges of possession of methamphetamine, L-6 felony.
MADISON, IN
WANE-TV

Bail reduced for man in fatal Walmart shooting in Ohio

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A judge has reduced the $5 million bail set for a man accused of shooting a customer to death in an Ohio Walmart store following an attempted theft. The judge on Friday set bail at $900,000 for 32-year-old Anthony Freeman Brown of Hamilton in the May 26 shooting at the Fairfield Township store. Brown is seeking to change his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity, and a July 26 date has been set to hear that motion.
HAMILTON, OH
WOWO News

Fort Wayne Man Receives 13 Years On Drug And Gun Charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in prison and four years of supervised release. 33-year-old Austin L. Williams, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District Court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Williams came to the attention of law enforcement in July 2021 based on a tip, according to court records. Officers saw multiple people coming and going from Williams’ apartment. During the investigation, law enforcement conducted a controlled buy of methamphetamine from Williams. The buyer also saw a handgun near Williams. In August 2021, Williams pulled a gun during an altercation. Because of a previous felony conviction for burglary, Williams was prohibited from having a firearm or ammunition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
James White
WANE-TV

Police: Spencerville man hit by hay baler, listed in critical condition

SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in critical condition after being injured underneath a hay baler Saturday. Just before 2:30 p.m., the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6600 block of County Road 75 in Spencerville. It was reported a 42-year-old man had been hit while underneath farm equipment.
SPENCERVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County’s jail count ‘going in the right direction’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Cooperation between the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana Department of Corrections has led to a reduction in the local jail population. That’s a good thing as Sheriff David Gladieux and the Allen County Commissioners struggle to meet the demands of federal...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

9-month-old boxer goes missing overnight from Muncie dog boarding facility

MUNCIE, Ind. – Melissa Davis and Patrick Carroll thought their trip to West Virginia was going to be a good one. That’s until they received a call from Lauren, owner of Wagglebottoms, animal boarding facility in Muncie, that their nine-month-old purebred boxer, Harley, was missing. The couple dropped Harley off at Wagglebottoms around 2:40 p.m. […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Man arrested after Friday night deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives have released more details about an overnight shooting that left a man dead on the near east side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent around 10:20 p.m. to the 600 block of N. Dearborn Street on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found […]
Fox 59

Possible shootout leads to deadly crash in Lawrence

Police are investigating after a possible shootout leads to a crash in the Lawrence/Castleton area. Possible shootout leads to deadly crash in Lawrence. Celebrating National Cheese Day with Goose the Market. Voice actor Roger Craig Smith appearing at PopCon. 2 hurt after exchanging gunshots outside Epic Ultra …. Deadly weekend...
LAWRENCE, IN
KCJJ

Dispute over illegally-parked car leads to arrest of Indiana man

A dispute over an illegally-parked car in Iowa City has led to the arrest of an Indiana man. Iowa City Police were called to a fight in progress just after 5pm Tuesday on the 600 block of South Dubuque Street. One person told arriving officers that he had been taking a photo of an illegally-parked car when 30-year-old Terrence Lynch of Indianapolis approached and attacked him. Lynch allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the face, even after the man fell to the ground. The victim fought back by punching Lynch in the face after Lynch reportedly grabbed the man around the neck. A third party was able to separate the two.
IOWA CITY, IA

