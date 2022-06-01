ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pescadero, CA

Mountain lion found in high school classroom taken to Oakland Zoo

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

PESCADERO, Calif. ( KRON ) — A mountain lion that entered Pescadero High School on the Peninsula earlier on Wednesday morning has been safely removed and is being taken to the Oakland Zoo, according to a tweet from the San Mateo County Sherif f. KRON4 News spoke to the superintendent of the school district who said the cat, which has been described as a cub, likely entered the classroom before school started and there were no students in the classroom at the time.

The Sheriff’s office confirmed that “all students and staff are safe,” and that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been notified so it can remove the mountain lion, which is being contained inside a classroom.

Authorities say a quick-thinking custodian safely confined a mountain lion in an empty classroom. An official says the animal is estimated to be approximately 40 pounds — adding the mountain lion appeared “lost and scared.”

The mountain lion is believed to be a male between four to six months in age.

Emergency protocols were then followed so the situation could be dealt with. The incident occurred two days before the school year was scheduled to end. Finals and a graduation ceremony were originally scheduled for Wednesday. Both will now likely be postponed.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife told KRON4 that because of the cub’s age and because it is possibly not in the best state of health, the agency doesn’t know whether it can survive in the wild. Once the mountain lion is transported to the Oakland Zoo, veterinarians will determine what kind of health it is in and then take appropriate next steps.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

