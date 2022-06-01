Breaking down the bracket: MIAA high school softball state tournament field announced
On Wednesday, the MIAA released the high school softball state tournament brackets (find them all here).
The South Shore will be sending 25 teams into the postseason, with at least three teams competing in each of the five divisions.
In Division 2, Plymouth North and Silver Lake have gone back in forth for the top spot in our South Shore poll all season. They're both in the top 10 in that division (six other locals are also in that field).
In Div. 3 Middleboro is seeded No. 5. Last season, the Sachems went undefeated before falling in the sectional final. This season, they've shown they can bounce back from a loss, but Div. 3 is loaded.
Abington and Archbishop Williams, both in the top six, are right in the mix of things in Div. 4. Holbrook (No. 7 in Div. 5) is hoping to continue what's been a historic season.
A reminder that all brackets are subject to change until 24 hours after they are first published. This gives the MIAA time to correct any errors in seeding due to incorrect records.
Let's take a look at the field and make some predictions.
Division 1
The Field
1. Bishop Feehan
2. King Philip
3. Taunton
4. Wachusett Reg.
5. Lowell
6. Central Catholic
7. Methuen
9. Peabody
10. Attleboro
11. North Andover
12. Westford Academy
13. Woburn
14. Bridgewater-Raynham
15. Saint Paul Diocesan
16. Newton North
17. Franklin
18. Needham
19. Lexington
20. Doherty
21. Haverhill
22. Beverly
23. Chelmsford
24. New Bedford
25. Arlington
26. Hingham
27. Braintree
28. Natick
29. Marshfield
30. Newton South
31. Lynn Classical
32. Concord-Carlisle
33. Everett
34. Medford
35. Brockton
36. Hopkinton
37. Cambridge Rindge and Latin
38. Malden
Who do the locals play?
Preliminary round: Hopkinton at Marshfield
Malden at Braintree
Brockton at Newton South
Round of 32: Lexington at Bridgewater-Raynham
Hingham at Methuen
Make your pick
State champion: King Philip - Either way, I was going with a Hockomock League team here.
Best early-round game: No. 19 Lexington at No. 14 Bridgewater-Raynham
Sleeper: Bridgewater-Raynham - The Trojans went to the sectional finals last season as an 11-seed, so they're no stranger to pulling off some upsets.
Division 2
The Field
1. Billerica
2. Tewksbury
3. Walpole
4. Westfield
5. Burlington
6. North Attleboro
7. Somerset Berkley Reg.
8. Silver Lake
9. Plymouth North
10. Agawam
11. Bedford
12. Grafton
13. Milton
14. Mansfield
15. Dracut
16. Stoughton
17. Wakefield
18. Masconomet Reg.
19. Leominster
20. Pembroke
21. Dartmouth
22. Nashoba Reg.
23. Oliver Ames
24. Danvers
25. East Longmeadow
26. Holliston
27. Ludlow
28. Plymouth South
29. Shepherd Hill Reg.
30. Wilmington
31. Minnechaug Reg.
32. Notre Dame Academy (Hingham)
33. Ursuline Academy
34. Falmouth
35. Norwood
36. Marlborough
37. Westwood
38. Amherst-Pelham
Who do the locals play?
Preliminary round: Ursuline at Notre Dame Academy
Westwood at Plymouth South
Round of 32: Wakefield at Stoughton
Danvers at Plymouth North
East Longmeadow at Silver Lake
Pembroke at Milton
Oliver Ames at Agawam
Make your pick
State champion: Silver Lake - Across all of the sports, this bracket looks to be one of the more wide-open ones. With the pitching of Caroline Peterson and one of the deepest lineups around, the Lakers are my pick.
Best early-round game: No. 20 Pembroke at No. 13 Milton
Sleeper: Milton - The Wildcats are flying a bit under the radar but they enter the tournament on a four-game winning streak.
Division 3
The Field
1. St. Mary's (Lynn)
2. Greater New Bedford
3. Dighton-Rehoboth
4 Hudson
5. Middleboro
6. Austin Prep
7. Arlington Catholic
8. Triton
9. Foxborough
10. Gloucester
11. North Reading
12. Fairhaven
13. Bishop Fenwick
14. Apponequet
15. Pittsfield
16. Norton
17. Hanover
18. Southeastern
19. Tantasqua
20. Newburyport
21. Oakmont
22. East Bridgewater
23. Dedham
24. Diman
25. Cardinal Spellman
26. Pentucket
27. Saugus
28. Montachusett
29. Bishop Stang
30. Auburn
31. Norwell
32. Shawsheen
33. Bristol Plymouth
34. Sturgis Charter East
35. Boston Latin Academy
36. Medway
37. Dennis-Yarmouth
38. Belchertown
39. O'Bryant
40. Excel Academy
41. Cristo Rey
Who do the locals play?
Preliminary round: Excel Academy at Cardinal Spellman
Sturgis East at Norwell
Round of 32: Hanover at Norton
Montachusett/Dennis-Yarmouth winner at Middleboro
East Bridgewater at North Reading
Southeastern at Pittsfield
Make your pick
State champion: Greater New Bedford Voke - St. Mary's (Lynn) earned the No. 1 seed by a wide margin, but the Spartans have a tough path.
Best early-round game: No. 17 Hanover at No. 16 Norton
Sleeper: Cardinal Spellman - I think this No. 26 seed could pull off an upset.
Division 4
The Field
1. Hampshire Reg.
2. Amesbury
3. Wahconah Reg.
4. Joseph Case
5. Archbishop Williams
6. Abington
7. Advanced Math & Science
8. Littleton
9. Tyngsborough
10. Easthampton
12. Whittier
13. Blackstone-Millville Reg.
14. Millbury
15. Nipmuc
16. Southwick Reg.
17. Malden Catholic
18. Bay Path Reg.
19. Northbridge
20. Monomoy Reg.
21. Clinton
22. Blackstone Valley Reg
23. Wareham
24. Lunenburg
25. Tri-County Reg.
26. Monument Mountain
27. Bartlett
28. West Bridgewater
29. Quabbin
30. Lynnfield
31. Ipswich
32. Uxbridge
33. South Hadley
34. Pope Frances
35. English High (Boston)
Who do the locals play?
Round of 32: West Bridgewater at Archbishop Williams
Bartlett at Abington
Make your pick
State champion: Abington - I think the Green Wave and Archbishop Williams both had solid shots in this tournament, but Abington has a little more experience.
Best early-round game: No. 19 Northbridge at No. 14 Millbury
Sleeper: It's hard to label Case a sleeper, but if chalk holds up, Archbishop Williams vs. Case would make for an epic quarterfinal.
Division 5
The Field
1. Greenfield
2. Turners Falls
3. West Boylston
4. Franklin County
5. Mount Greylock
6. Hoosac Valley
7. Holbrook
8. Bristol Country Aggie
9. Hopedale
10. Taconic
11. Rockport
12. Tahanto
13. Academy of Notre Dame
14. Westfield Technical Academy
15. Lee HS
16. Maynard
17. Saint Joseph Prep
18. Bourne
19. Hopkins Academy
20. Drury
21. Frontier Reg.
22. Douglas
23. Millis
24. Athol
25. Carver
26. Narragansett Reg.
27. Monson
28. Gateway Reg.
29. Norfolk Aggie
30. Mount Everett Reg.
31. South Shore Tech
32. Ware
33. Pathfinder Reg.
34. Upper Cap Reg.
35. Mystic Valley Reg.
36. Salem Academy
37. Nashoba Valley Tech.
38. Minuteman Reg.
39. Boston International
Who do the locals play?
Preliminary round: Upper Cape at South Shore Tech
Round of 32: Boston International/Narragansett winner at Holbrook
Carver at Bristol County
Make your pick
State champion: Holbrook - It's been a magical season for the Bulldogs, who won their first outright league title since 1986.
Best early-round game: No. 25 Carver vs. No 8 Bristol Aggie
Sleeper: Carver - The Crusaders have a shot for a big round of 32 upset.
