Dunwoody, GA

Dunwoody celebrating Juneteenth with a StoryWalk

By Bob Pepalis
 3 days ago

Families can take a StoryWalk at local parks and a nature center to read a children’s book along a walking trail throughout June to celebrate Juneteenth.

The Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Department is presenting the StoryWalk with the children’s book, “All Different Now,” in three locations: near the playground at Brook Run Park, near the Pernoshal Park connector split at Brook Run Park, and at the Dunwoody Nature Center.

Families will walk along a trail where the book is placed, page by page.

The book, written by Angela Johnson and illustrated by E.B. Lewis, tells the story of the first Juneteenth as seen through the eyes of one little girl. Juneteenth marks the day when the last of the enslaved people in the South became free on June 19, 1865. It became a federal holiday, observed on June 19, beginning last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xxjd_0fxNJVc800
Families will read the children’s book as they walk along trails at local parks. (Submitted)

“We recognize the importance of Juneteenth and celebrate the diversity of our community,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch. “By design, this will be our most accessible StoryWalk with three locations.”

The DeKalb County Public Library and the DeKalb Library Foundation are sponsoring StoryWalk.

