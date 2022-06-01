ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Leandro, CA

Suspect arrested in fatal San Leandro shooting

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hws98_0fxNJJGe00

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Leandro Police Department has arrested a suspect for a fatal shooting that took place on May 31, according to a Facebook post .

The SLPD Communications center received reports of a shooting near Calgary Street and Lewelling Boulevard on May 31 at around 2:51p.m. According to police, once officers arrived on scene they located an adult man lying in the middle of the street. Officers saw that the man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the head.

Officers and emergency medical personnel began to provide life-saving measures before transporting the victim to a nearby hospital for medical care. Police say the victim has since died of his injuries.

SLPD Detectives also responded to the scene to begin an investigation. According to police, detectives learned of a connection between the suspect and the victim and began interviews. It was at this time that officers learned the fight between the suspect and victim may have started due to a disagreement about ownership of a trailer.

Detectives identified the suspect as Ciprian Alexandru Tudor, 37, of San Leandro. Tudor was located and arrested around 5:15p.m. in Pleasanton. When officers arrested Tudor he was in possession of six rifles, but it is not yet known if these weapons were involved in the shooting.

The investigation into this crime is ongoing and will be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney’s office on June 11, according to police. This is the second homicide in the city of San Leandro this year.

“The San Leandro Police Department offers our condolences to the victim’s family and friends. We are pleased to have made a swift arrest in this case, and we hope this brings some solace to those who knew the victim,” said Lieutenant Matthew Barajas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco $3 million home invasion robbery suspect captured in Taiwan

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A suspect who allegedly stole $3 million in a violent San Francisco home invasion robbery in March was captured in Taiwan and has been returned to the Bay Area to face charges. San Francisco police said detectives had developed information that the suspect -- 30-year-old Los Angeles resident Tianze Zhang -- had fled to Taiwan shortly after the burglary.An arrest warrant was issued and investigators immediately began working with the FBI and international law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend Zhang. On Monday, after several weeks of following leads and communicating with multiple law enforcement agencies, Zhang...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Charged With Murder, Robbery in Union City Homicide Case: Police

A 30-year-old homeless woman was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Union City resident, police said Friday. Stephanie Ledon was detained Wednesday by the Alameda County Sheriff's Department and subsequently arrested by Union City police for her involvement in the murder of Karim Zepeda Martinez, 43, of Union City.
UNION CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasanton, CA
San Leandro, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Leandro, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Petaluma: Police arrest suspect in prowling case

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Petaluma on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection with a prowling case. Kory Wayne Messer, 34, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant stemming from repeated trips to a home on Webster Street, according to the Petaluma Police Department. He was arrested on suspicion of four counts of […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested in Union City homicide

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a woman for the April 9 homicide of 43-year-old Karim Zepeda Martinez in Union City. Stephanie Ledon, 30, was charged with murder and robbery, police said in a press release on Friday. Union City Police Department officers responded to the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way around […]
UNION CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Slpd Communications
KRON4 News

Man who died in Milpitas hang-gliding accident identified

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — The person who was killed during a hang-gliding accident in Milpitas on Monday was identified on Friday as 58-year-old David Jacob, according to the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner/Coroner. Jacob was a resident of Fremont. The accident involved Jacob and another woman who was taken to the hospital that day, […]
MILPITAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 sought in armed robbery at South San Francisco gas station

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – Police in South San Francisco are searching for three suspects and a vehicle linked to an armed gas station robbery late Thursday night.Officers said the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at a station on the 200 block of Airport Boulevard, not far from Highway 101.According to police, the victim was pumping gas when two suspects held him at gunpoint. The suspects then demanded his money and jewelry, at which point the victim provided to them.Police said the suspects left the scene with a getaway driver, who stayed in the vehicle during the robbery.The suspects fled in what police said was a newer model black BMW 3 series, license plate 6ADX293. Police said the license plate was stolen off of another vehicle in Milpitas.No arrests have been made.South San Francisco Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 650-877-8900.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRON4 News

32-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle Thursday night in Danville

DANVILLE, Calif. (BCN) — A 32-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Danville on Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road. The pedestrian, identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as Danville resident Joyce […]
DANVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Ex-Air Force Sgt. Carrillo sentenced to 41 years in Oakland slaying of federal officer

SAN FRANCISCO -- Former U.S. Air Force Sgt. Steven Carrillo, an alleged follower of the "Boogaloo Boys" movement, was sentenced to 41 years in prison Friday for the fatal 2020 shooting of Federal Protective Officer Dave Patrick Underwood in Oakland.Carrillo was sentenced to 41 years by a judge in a San Francisco courtroom in connection with the fatal shooting, said the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California.Carrillo had changed his plea in the fatal shooting case to guilty earlier this year. He fatally shot Underwood in a drive-by under the cover of 2020 protests in...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Caltrans worker killed in Vacaville hit-and-run

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Caltrans worker was struck and killed by a vehicle around 10 a.m. on Friday morning in Vacaville, according to CHP Golden Gate. FOX40 confirmed with a family member that the victim was Quanda McGadney, 51. CHP said that several lanes of westbound Interstate 80 were closed for several hours at […]
VACAVILLE, CA
thesfnews.com

3 Suspects Wanted For Armed Robbery

SAN FRANCISCO—Police are looking for 3 suspects wanted for an armed robbery that took place at a gas station on Thursday, June 2 at 10:30 p.m. The victim of the robbery was pumping gas when two suspects came up to him demanding jewelry and money as the held their weapons on him. The victim complied and the robbery suspects fled away in a vehicle that was present the entire time the crime transpired.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

‘Routine’ call leads to weapons seizure in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A “routine” call of a vehicle collision led to the discovery of a virtual armory of weapons, according to San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph via Twitter. “Patrol officers responded to a ‘routine’ call of a solo vehicle collision. The driver had a pistol concealed in his waistband, and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy