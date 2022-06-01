PGA Tour golfer Bart Bryant dies in car accident at 59

Bart Bryant passed away. Jeff Miller,

The PGA Tour lost one of its own on the final day of May.

According to TMZ Sports and ESPN, Bart Bryant, a three-time winner on the Tour, was tragically killed in a car accident on Tuesday. Bryant was 59 years old.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office in Florida said Wednesday that a pickup truck failed to stop while Bryant and his wife had come to a stop on SR 33 in Polk City for a construction crew. That truck slammed into the back of Bryant's Volkswagen SUV at around 12:20 p.m. local time on Tuesday. Bryant's wife suffered minor injuries, but he was found unresponsive.

He later died at a local hospital, and the matter is under investigation.

"The PGA TOUR is saddened by the tragic passing of Bart Bryant and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a released statement. "The Bryants have been a part of the PGA TOUR family for over four decades and we are grateful for the impact and legacy he made on our organization and countless communities. Bart will be dearly missed."

Bryant notched victories at the 2004 Texas Open and in 2005 at The Memorial and the Tour Championship. He famously defeated Tiger Woods by six strokes to win that edition of the Tour Championship.

Per the PGA's website, Cathy, Bryant's first wife, passed away in 2017 from brain cancer. Bryant is survived by his wife Donna, his two daughters, stepchildren and his brother, Brad, who is also a former Tour winner.