Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk II set for Jeddah Super Dome as Brit bids to win titles for second time in Saudi Arabia

ANTHONY JOSHUA’S rematch against Oleksandr Usyk is reportedly set to take place at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

Sky Sports claims AJ will return to the Middle East as he bids to win back the WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight titles.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 is set to take place at the Jeddah Super Dome Credit: AFP

It will be the second time AJ bids to win back his titles in Saudi Arabia Credit: Getty

A date is yet to be rubber-stamped for Joshua vs Usyk 2.

But organisers expect it to go ahead on July 23 despite fears it could be pushed back to August.

And 40,000-seater Jeddah Super Dome is the “preferred” setting for the mega battle.

It’s is the largest geodesic dome in the world to stand without pillars, having only opened a year ago.

And wrestling fans were treated to its grandeur when the Jeddah Super Dome hosted WWE Elimination Chamber in February.

The fight will see Joshua return to Saudi Arabia two-and-a-half years after his successful rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr.

AJ won his belts back against the Mexican-American ace following defeat in New York.

His first Saudi experience took place at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Al-Turaif in Riyadh.

And promoter Eddie Hearn reckons Joshua will triumph once again after enlisting the help of renowned trainer Robert Garcia.

Hearn said: “I’m telling you now, AJ KOs Usyk within six rounds.

“I rate Usyk but I believe in Anthony Joshua and I believe he’s going to put it right in the rematch, I really do.

“If there is [a delay], you’re talking about two weeks, and it’s for no other reason than time and making sure we can promote the fight in the right way.

“The fight is happening, the fight is agreed in terms of where it will take place and both sides have agreed the deal.

“It’s just probably taken 10 days longer than we wanted it to and without putting a date on it, all I can do is tell you we are finalising the final bits of paperwork and everything is agreed.”