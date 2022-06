First of all, I have no dog in this hunt. We all know that the Public Petition Proposed Short-Term Rental (STR) Bylaw is the position of Airbnb Corporate. In other words, an Airbnb inside team constructed this document. For those who do not follow the news closely, Airbnb is one of the largest beneficiaries from the greatest overall economic shifting of wealth from those with less to those with more.

