Wisconsin football official visit preview: four-star OLB Tackett Curtis

By Matt Belz
 3 days ago

A preview of 2023 outside linebacker Tackett Curtis, who will take an official visit to Madison the weekend of June 3.

The Wisconsin Badgers football staff will host several 2023 prospects this weekend on official visits. Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player who will be in Madison on June 3.

After profiling a trio of offensive linemen in Joe Crocker , Christopher Terek , and James Durand so far, we now turn our attention to one of Wisconsin's top overall targets, Louisiana linebacker Tackett Curtis.

Name : Tackett Curtis

Height : 6-foot-2

Weight : 220 pounds

High School : Many High School

Hometown : Many, Louisiana

Projected Position : Outside linebacker

247 Sports Rank : four-star; No. 85 nationally; No. 6 LB; No. 4 prospect in Louisiana

Rivals Rank : four-star; No. 41 nationally; No. 4 OLB; No. 4 in Louisiana

Other Power-5 scholarship offers : Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisiana, Louisville, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Previous visits to Wisconsin : Curtis has been on campus on three other occasions. Twice in 2021, and most recently this spring over the weekend of April 2.

Primary recruiter : Wisconsin outside linebackers coach Bobby April

Three things to know :

  • His father is the head football coach and athletic director at Many High School in Louisiana.
  • Curtis recently took a visit to LSU and is scheduled to take additional official visits to USC (June 10) and Ohio State (June 24).
  • He is a top-100 prospect and arguably the top overall target for the Badgers in the 2023 recruiting class.

Quote of note : His father Tweeted out, "We appreciate Wisconsin’s linebackers coach Bobby April for making a second trip to Many in as many weeks. He’s visited so many times they’ve named a sandwich after him in his honor at our local restaurant."

Junior Film :

