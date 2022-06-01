Scotland 1-3 Ukraine LIVE RESULT: Dobvyk finishes Scots off as brilliant Ukrainians progress- World Cup play-off latest

UKRAINE have provided a much needed boost to their war torn population with a dominant win in Scotland.

West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko netted a stupendous lob to put the Ukrainians ahead in the first half.

And things went from bad to worse in the second half as Roman Yaremchuk headed Ukraine into a two-goal lead just after the break in front of a rapturous away end.

Callum McGregor gave Scotland hope in the closing stages following a goalkeeping error, but Artem Dobvyk finished a brilliant late counter-attack as Ukraine breezed through to a final against Wales.

Scotland's World Cup dreams went up in smoke after losing 3-1 to Ukraine at Hampden Park.

A tragic evening for Steve Clarke's men marked an incredible Cinderella story for the visitors, who played their first official game after Russia's unjust invasion in their homeland.

Oleksandr Petrakov's men put the horrors of war behind them and gave their nation some major joy as they booked a place for Sunday's World Cup play-off final against Wales in Cardiff.

The Ukrainians opened the scoring after 33 minutes when Ruslan Malinovskyi produced a stunning long ball from his own half.

Malinovskyi found Andriy Yarmolenko who dinked the ball over Craig Gordon and sparked wild celebrations in the away stand as well as Ukraine, where some were even watching from bunkers.

Petrakov's men doubled their lead on 49 minutes when Oleksandr Karavaev delivered a beautiful cross from the right.

Karavaev found Roman Yaremchuk in the far post where he headed the ball to Gordon's bottom left corner after some abysmal defending by Scotland.

Clarke's men got back in the game and rekindled their World Cup hopes in the 79th minute after some horrible goalkeepeing by Georgiy Bushchan, who failed to hold on to Callum McGregor's effort.

The ball crossed the goaline before Taras Stepanenko had the chance to clear it.

But that wasn't enough for Scotland as Artem Dovbyk sealed his team's place in Cardiff in the fifth minute of stoppage time after beating Gordon one-on-one following a stunning through ball by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Andy Robertson reacts

Scotland and Liverpool star Andy Robertson admits his team "didn't really show up" against Ukraine.

Robertson told Sky Sports: "It's hugely disappointing as we've waited a long time for this game. Our performances beforehand were really good but to be honest we didn't really show up.

"Ukraine settled into the game a lot quicker than us and it kind of just continued. We knew they were probably going to get tired and that was the case but we gave ourselves an uphill battle.

"We had to try and stay in the game but we didn't manage that. We left ourselves open to the counter-attack as we had to push for a goal. We didn't play the way we wanted to play and unfortunately it's past us by"

Souness slams Scotland performance

Scotland legend Graeme Souness claims Ukraine made the hosts look "pedestrian".

Souness told Sky Sports: "Scotland got themselves back into the game and in the last 20 minutes, we had the right to say 'if only…' their goalkeeper doesn't look like he's up to playing at this level but across most of the game we were second fiddle.

"You've got to give Ukraine credit for the way they've come into the lion's den and performed.

"We can point to [Callum] McGregor's block on the goalkeeper which could've easily have gone in, [John] McGinn's got to score with his header but I think it would've created a false picture had we got something from this game.

"Ukraine looked a really good outfit and they made us look pedestrian for most of the first half. They could've put the game to bed long before the third went in"

Oleksandr Zinchenko reacts

Ukraine and Manchester City ace Oleksandr Zinchenko insists every game feels like a final to his team as they are trying to bring joy to their country amid a difficult time.

Zinchenko told Sky Sports: "Everyone knows the situation in Ukraine and every game is like a final. We have a dream as a team to be at the World Cup.

"We have one more game, one more final and we need to win it. Otherwise this game won't mean anything.

"Scotland is a great team and have unbelievable players in each line. But we did well. We scored three and could have scored more.

"The Wales game is going to be massive for us. We need to show our best performance in our lives and then we'll see what happens"

An inspired Ukraine side punched their ticket to the World Cup play-off final.

Oleksandr Petrakov's men are set to face Wales on Sunday at Cardiff City Stadium.

The Dragons sealed their spot in the final after eliminating Austria with a 2-1 victory in March.

The winner will advance to the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar and will be placed in Group B with England, Iran and USA

Stats

Ukraine dominated 59 per cent of possession, even though they hadn't played an official game since November.

The visitors also recorded a stunning 83 per cent success rate on passing accuracy.

Oleksandr Petrakov's men registered 15 shots, eight of which were on target.

Scotland, on the other hand, produced 14 shots, four of which were on target.

FT: Scotland 1-3 Ukraine

PEEP!

That's full-time in Glasgow!!!

Scotland 1-3 Ukraine

90+5 Scotland won't be part of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Zinchenko steals the ball down his own half, the hosts protest for a high challenge.

The Manchester City star plays it through for an unmarked Dovbyk, who has no problem beating Gordon to seal a place in the play-off final

Scotland 1-3 Ukraine

90+5 GOAL!

Ukraine seal it with Dovbyk!

Scotland 1-2 Ukraine

90+3 SUBSTITUTION

Ukraine boss Petrakov is winding the clock down with a late chance.

Sydorchuk comes on for Stepanenko

Scotland 1-2 Ukraine

90+3 WHAT A CHANCE!

Ukraine almost seal it as Zinchenko finds Dovbyk unmarked in the area.

But the substitute's shot just misses Gordon's right-hand post

Scotland 1-2 Ukraine

90+1 CHANCE

Scotland get a corner down the left and McGinn finds Hanley in the far post.

But his header completely misses the target

Scotland 1-2 Ukraine

90 Four more minutes of stoppage time to go.

Can Scotland do this?!

Scotland 1-2 Ukraine

88 Scotland continue to push and are getting in Ukraine's area.

But they are lacking that final pass and shot...

Time is running out

Scotland 1-2 Ukraine

85 Five more minutes, plus stoppage time, to go until full-time.

McTominay has been so much more impressive after moving from defence to midfield

Scotland 1-2 Ukraine

83 YELLOW CARD

Tempers are flaring and Shaparenko is booked for a rough foul on Christie

Scotland 1-2 Ukraine

83 Hampden Park is absolutely rocking after McGregor's goal!

Plenty of time for Clarke's men to equalise and take this to extra-time!

The hosts' pressure has been incredible

Scotland 1-2 Ukraine

81 CHANCE!

Ukraine try to put this to bed but McGregor's incredible run denies Dovbyk's shot with a stunning tackle!

Scotland 1-2 Ukraine

79 Scotland's World Cup hopes are back in full speed!

McGregor delivers a powerful shot and Bushchan makes a terrible error as the ball goes through his hands.

Stepanenko clears the ball after it already crossed the goal line.

Scotland are back in full swing!

Scotland 1-2 Ukraine

79 GOAL!!!

Scotland are back in the game thanks to McGregor's goal!

Scotland 0-2 Ukraine

78 SUBSTITUTION

Ukraine boss Petrakov makes another double switch as Dovbyk takes Yaremchuk's place.

Zubkov also comes on for Yarmolenko, both of the visitors' scorers are off

Scotland 0-2 Ukraine

78 Time is seriously running out, Scotland need a goal immediately to rekindle their World Cup hopes.

Ukraine are holding it together, but are not as dominant as they were in the first half

Scotland 0-2 Ukraine

76 CHANCE!

Scotland ace Adams picks a long ball in the area and delivers a shot that demands a difficult save from Bushchan.

McGinn gets the rebound but his effort is blocked by Matviyenko

Scotland 0-2 Ukraine

75 Scotland are pressing Ukraine's backline well and are slowly neutralising their ability to play out the back.