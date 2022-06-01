'It wasn't just that he grew up here.' Muhammad Ali Festival kicks off with a proclamation

Let the festivities begin.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Mayor Greg Fischer joined Lonnie Ali in Louisville on Wednesday to proclaim the start of the Muhammad Ali Festival, which kicks off Friday.

"The principles that the Ali Center, that Muhammad and Lonnie espouse are so important," said Beshear, who signed the proclamation. "They're about treating each other with kindness and dignity and respect. They're the type of values that have helped get us through these last several years, and then the type of values that can guide us to be and to continue to be a special state moving forward."

Friday marks the six-year anniversary of the passing of Ali, who was more than just the three-time heavyweight boxing champion. Ali was a humanitarian, philanthropist, political activist and worldwide beacon of peace.

And Ali's roots sprouted and remained in Louisville, as evidenced by the Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N Sixth St., which was opened before his passing.

Lonnie Ali, the champ's widow, told The Courier Journal after the proclamation that Louisville was "a lot of who Muhammad was."

"It wasn't just that he grew up here, but it's where his parents grew up, and how they were raised and how the city was when he was here growing in Louisville," she said.

The sixth annual festival concludes June 9. The weeklong celebration includes events that incorporate fitness and community service.

The events include a gathering at Cave Hill Cemetery where participants can place a rose on Ali’s grave. There also will be the "Daughters of Greatness Brunch" on Friday and a trolley tour of some historic Ali sites on Saturday.

Fischer said Ali "was the most well-known person in the world."

He was "Sports Illustrated's 'Athlete of the Century,'" the mayor told The Courier Journal. "But then the question is, what do you do with fame? And I think what Muhammad did with fame, to spread kindness and compassion and love, (speaking) at the United Nations and being a messenger of peace, really is that combination that makes him the greatest, right?

"Imagine if all of the great athletes and entertainers in today's world used their platform to do good like what Muhammad did and send the message that that's the purpose of life. I think our culture would be different and that's what I encourage everybody that has a platform to use."

Ali Festival events schedule

AliVille Creative Classic (Street Art Competition)

WHAT: The AliVille Creative Classic is a competition involving local artists in an attempt to unite the city through art. Five artists participated in an inaugural Street Art Competition with pieces that celebrate Louisville.

WHERE: Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. Sixth St.

WHEN: Friday through June 9.

Daughters of Greatness Breakfast

WHAT: The “Daughters of Greatness” breakfast series honors prominent women engaged in social change, activism, and pursuits of justice. This year's honoree is Nzinga Garvey.

WHERE: Ali Center

WHEN: Friday, 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Roses & Remembrance

WHAT: The Muhammad Ali Center and Cave Hill Cemetery invite the community to visit Ali's grave on the six-year anniversary of his death.

WHERE: Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Ave.

WHEN: Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open gym night at TKO Boxing

WHAT: The community is invited to attend a free open gym session to learn about boxing and Ali’s techniques and style. Coach James Dixon and his team will conduct demonstrations. Participants can learn techniques on the speed bag, heavy bag, hand placement and in-ring conduct.

WHERE: 4402 Kiln Court

WHEN: Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Ali Memorial Tour

WHAT: The Ali Center is partnering with Trolley de 'Ville to offer a 90-minute trolley tour of Louisville celebrating Ali's life to take in "Muhammad significant sites" such as his childhood home; alma mater, Central High School; and grave at Cave Hill Cemetery.

WHERE: citywide

WHEN: Friday, 1-3 p.m.

COST: $40 per seat. Find details at alicenter.org

Family Day at the Ali Center

WHAT: Throughout the day, the Ali Center will be offering arts & crafts, boxing demonstrations, face-painting, music, special film screenings and a local vendor’s marketplace.

WHERE: Ali Center

WHEN: Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Ali Institute Day of Service

WHAT: The University of Louisville Institute of Peace and Justice is collaborating with Change Today Change Tomorrow for a day of service, in which volunteers give back to the community. Groceries and other non-perishable items will be made available. This event will go all day.

WHERE: Park Hill and The Presley Post, 734 W Main St. Suite 106

WHEN: Tuesday, 11 a.m.

Ali Community Night with the Louisville Bats

WHAT: The Ali Center and the Louisville Bats baseball team will be hosting a community night.

WHERE: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 East Main St.

WHEN: Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.

Red Cross Blood Drive

WHAT: The Ali Center is hosting a blood drive in conjunction with the Red Cross.

WHERE: Ali Center

WHEN: Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tha Drippin Crab Special

WHAT: The Drippin Crab is honoring Ali by offering a special dish in his name: “The Seafood G.O.A.T.," which consist of a grilled brioche with hot crab spread, shrimp, smoked salmon with honey & micro greens. Cost: $16.

WHERE: Tha Drippin Crab, 1219 W. Jefferson St.

WHEN: June 8 and 9, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Greatest Giveback

WHAT: The third annual Greatest Give Back will take place as part of the annual Ali Festival. Volunteers at "The Greatest Give Back" will work three shifts, creating and assembling 800 diaper bundles, 800 laundry kits and 800 snack kits that will be distributed to 80 local nonprofit agencies.

WHERE: Ali Center

WHEN: June 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ali Night at Racing Louisville FC

WHAT: The life and legacy of Muhammad Ali will be celebrated; as well as encouraging athletes to use their voice and platforms to speak up for social justice. This also commemorates the end of the Ali Festival.

WHERE: Lynn Family Stadium, 350 Adams St.

WHEN: June 11.

Culture and diversity reporter Jason Gonzalez can be reached at jgonzalez1@gannett.com.