Watch highlights of top recruit DJ Wagner from Nike's EYBL session in Louisville

DJ Wagner made sure to put on a show for the fans at last weekend's Nike-sponsored Elite Youth Basketball League session at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

The No. 2 recruit in the country, whom both Louisville and Kentucky would like to sign, led his AAU team, the NJ Scholars, to a 4-1 record at the session. Wagner averaged 19 points over the course of five games.

Here are some highlights of Wagner from the Louisville session:

Wagner scored his most points of the session during its first game, which ended in a 73-71 victory for the Scholars against Proskills. Wagner shot 11 for 23 from the field while also grabbing four rebounds and tallying three assists and three steals.

One of the more anticipated matchups came Saturday night, when the NJ Scholars took on Strive for Greatness, which featured LeBron James' son Bronny James. James was held to 6 points and four assists, while Wagner contributed 14 points, four assists and two rebounds.

The fourth game of the EYBL session ended with the Scholars holding off a late rally from the NH Lightning to win 70-68.

Wagner led all scorers with 27 points, pulled down six rebounds and dished out five assists.

