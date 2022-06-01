ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Watch highlights of top recruit DJ Wagner from Nike's EYBL session in Louisville

By Evan Frank, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

DJ Wagner made sure to put on a show for the fans at last weekend's Nike-sponsored Elite Youth Basketball League session at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

The No. 2 recruit in the country, whom both Louisville and Kentucky would like to sign, led his AAU team, the NJ Scholars, to a 4-1 record at the session. Wagner averaged 19 points over the course of five games.

Here are some highlights of Wagner from the Louisville session:

Nike's EYBL Louisville session: How top recruits DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw let their game do the talking in Louisville

DJ Wagner highlights vs. Proskills at EYBL session in Louisville

Wagner scored his most points of the session during its first game, which ended in a 73-71 victory for the Scholars against Proskills. Wagner shot 11 for 23 from the field while also grabbing four rebounds and tallying three assists and three steals.

DJ Wagner and Bronny James highlights at EYBL session in Louisville

One of the more anticipated matchups came Saturday night, when the NJ Scholars took on Strive for Greatness, which featured LeBron James' son Bronny James. James was held to 6 points and four assists, while Wagner contributed 14 points, four assists and two rebounds.

Full game: NJ Scholars vs. NH Lightning

The fourth game of the EYBL session ended with the Scholars holding off a late rally from the NH Lightning to win 70-68.

Wagner led all scorers with 27 points, pulled down six rebounds and dished out five assists.

Louisville basketball: How does the Milt Wagner hire impact Cardinals' pursuit of recruit DJ Wagner?

Kentucky basketball: Will transfer Antonio Reeves be the Wildcats' go-to scorer or a bench option?

More DJ Wagner highlights from Nike's EYBL session in Louisville

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Watch highlights of top recruit DJ Wagner from Nike's EYBL session in Louisville

