COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A fire ripped through a Council Bluffs house early Thursday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Jim Wood said the fire was reported near Third and Story streets at 2:11 a.m. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof when they pulled up at the house. They said no one was home at the time and they knocked out the fire "fairly quickly."

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO