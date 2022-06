In an uncharacteristic display of brevity and comity, the Natchitoches Parish Council disposed of its single item of business in less than five minutes. The council unanimously, and without debate, approved a proclamation calling for a special election in district 2 to replace Councilwoman Patsy Ward Hoover. Ms. Hoover will be resigning to take her place as the newly elected mayor of Natchez. Her last day on the Parish Council will be June 23rd.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO