Richmond, VA

VIPIR Alert on Thursday: Tracking possible severe storms.

By John Bernier
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We have a VIPIR Alert Day for Thursday as a cold front will move into the area with the chance for some strong thunderstorms by late in the afternoon.

Right now, the Storm Prediction Center have much of the area outlined with a Slight Risk of severe storms.

The main threat from the storms we will be tracking tomorrow afternoon will be in the form of strong damaging winds.   Considering the damp weather of last week and Friday’s storms, gusty winds could be enough to knock down some tree branches and create power outages.

We heat up again on Thursday thanks to morning sunshine.  This will let our highs jump up into the lower to middle 90s over us.

Storms will start to develop in the afternoon to our west and move on down towards the metro area after 4pm.   Depending upon how fast the front moves, I do expect storms to linger into the early evening hours.

This round one of storms should be over with by around 9 pm.  I am concerned that a second band may develop out west in the evening hours, but that is somewhat questionable right now.

WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

