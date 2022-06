WASHINGTON – Marathon, Wisconsin, native Senior Chief Musician Gunnar Brunning advanced to the rank of master chief petty officer in the United States Navy May 25, during a promotion ceremony among friends, family and shipmates. As one of two senior chiefs in the United States Navy Band selected for advancement to master chief, the highest enlisted paygrade, Brunning joins a prestigious list of less than 1% of Sailors that will reach the rank of E-9 throughout their career in a total force that exceeds 330,000 personnel.

MARATHON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO