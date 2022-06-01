ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Sheriff’s Deputy, Aged 81, Accused of Raping Woman on Duty

By Emily Hernandez
 3 days ago
A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was arrested Tuesday on several charges, including rape while on duty. Jerry Glover, 81, is accused of raping a woman...

