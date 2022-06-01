Lady Lake man with criminal history arrested after allegedly fleeing from police

A Villager has been ordered into anger management classes after an attack on his live-in lady friend. Gary Lee Summers, 67, who lives at 380 Arbella Loop in the Village of Amelia, was arrested March 29 after he began arguing with his lady friend who was taking a bath, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He grabbed the woman by her arms and when she threatened to call 911, he knocked her phone out of her hands. The struggle continued and she fell onto a bed. She fled the residence and went to The Villages Public Safety Department Station on Morse Boulevard near the Sarasota Executive Golf Course practice range. Summers was arrested and released after posting $2,000 bond.

