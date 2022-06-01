ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Lake, FL

Lady Lake man with criminal history arrested after allegedly fleeing from police

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lady Lake man with a criminal history was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police. Trinzae’leon Thomas, 21, is due to be arraigned in Lake County Court on June 7 following...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 2

Related
villages-news.com

Summerfield man who turned hose on woman jailed after resisting arrest

A Summerfield man who turned a hose on a woman was jailed after battling law enforcement officers who attempted to arrest him. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Thursday to a home after 33-year-old John Lee Cronin sprayed a woman with a garden hose after he had asked her if he could take a drink from it, according to an arrest report. She was covered with water when deputies arrived on the scene.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to lose driver’s license after intoxicated trip to dog’s veterinarian

A Villager will lose her driver’s license for a year after an intoxicated trip to her dog’s veterinarian’s office. Laura Ellen Gelinas, 55, who lives in the Austin Villas in the Village of Chitty Chatty, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence Tuesday in Sumter County Court. In addition to losing her license, she has been placed on probation for one year.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
timesnewsexpress.com

Three Arrested In 2021 Homicide

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)- The Tampa Police Department have charged three suspects in relation to a homicide that took place on June 8, 2021. According to reports, at approximately 11:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of I-275 near Sligh Avenue for the report of a motor vehicle crash. One of the callers had advised they had heard gunshots in addition to the crash.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
Lake County, FL
Crime & Safety
Lady Lake, FL
Crime & Safety
Leesburg, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Lady Lake, FL
County
Lake County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman jailed after being accused of breaking into residence, battering occupants

A 33-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after being accused of breaking into a local residence and battering the home’s occupants. On Wednesday at approximately 5 p.m., several Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence on Pecan Run Pass in Ocala in reference to an unknown person breaking into the home. An MCSO lieutenant was first to arrive on scene and observed a woman, later identified as Lateshia Janay Terrell.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Man arrested after accused of commiting multiple crimes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Bradford County Sheriff’s office is investigating a man who they say went on a crime. 56-year-old Larry Dupree is accused of committing multiple crimes. The sheriff’s office said Dupree stole about $200 out of the cash register at the Dollar General. Then after...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Anger management ordered after Villager attacks live-in lady friend

A Villager has been ordered into anger management classes after an attack on his live-in lady friend. Gary Lee Summers, 67, who lives at 380 Arbella Loop in the Village of Amelia, was arrested March 29 after he began arguing with his lady friend who was taking a bath, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He grabbed the woman by her arms and when she threatened to call 911, he knocked her phone out of her hands. The struggle continued and she fell onto a bed. She fled the residence and went to The Villages Public Safety Department Station on Morse Boulevard near the Sarasota Executive Golf Course practice range. Summers was arrested and released after posting $2,000 bond.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Thomas
villages-news.com

Villager with long history of arrests lands back behind bars after skipping court date

A Villager with long history of arrests landed back behind bars after skipping a court date. Mark Muldoon, 58, was booked Wednesday at the Sumter County Detention Center after he was picked up on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court to answer to a charge of battery. At the time of the arrest, he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake man arrested in alleged attack on pregnant woman

A Lady Lake man was arrested in an alleged attack on a pregnant woman. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the Lady Lake portion of Sumter County where a pregnant woman had “tears in her eyes, a shaky voice, a bruise on her forehead, and swelling on her right cheek,” according to an arrest report. She was not cooperative and claimed she had been in a verbal altercation with 28-year-old Brandon Tate Willman. She said no violence had occurred. The woman was pregnant.
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Animal rescue owner to be sentenced up to four years for animal-cruelty charges

Robert Schweickert Jr. left it up to a judge to decide how he should be punished for neglecting the creatures he cared for as owner of Out of the Box Animal Rescue. In exchange for up to four years in state prison, Schweickert pleaded no contest Friday, June 3, to four felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty, and 23 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Trinzae#Infiniti
Independent Florida Alligator

Police search for suspect in Southwest Archer Road armed robbery

Gainesville police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery near Target on Southwest Archer Road early Thursday morning . The incident occurred at 1:40 a.m. at the Fast Track convenience store next to the Exxon gas station at 3960 SW Archer Road. The suspect, armed with a pistol, did not fire any shots but demanded cash from the store clerk, Gainesville Police Department spokesperson Graham Glover said. After taking the money, he left the store.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
villages-news.com

Oxford teen arrested after leading deputies on chase at 100 mph

An Oxford teen was arrested after leading deputies on a chase at 100 miles per hour on State Road 44. Ky’Janay Shamone Timmons, 18, at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday was driving a blue 2009 Chevrolet Malibu four-door westbound on State Road 44 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy visually estimated her speed at about 80 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone. Radar confirmed she was traveling at 77 mph. The deputy got behind Timmons’ vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however she accelerated to 100 mph. She drove onto Northwest 68th Boulevard just south of State Road 44 when her vehicle began to “spin out” and she momentarily lost control, according to the arrest report. She had driven into a dead end and was taken into custody.
OXFORD, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: Fatal crash claims life of Plant City teen

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Plant City teenager was killed Friday night in a vehicle crash on I-4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 19-year-old male was speeding westbound on I-4 near US 98 shortly after 11 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. The car left the interstate, struck a fence, and overturned before crashing into a tree.
PLANT CITY, FL
ocala-news.com

Unidentified suspect breaks into Ocala home, steals multiple firearms

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who broke into a residence in Ocala and stole multiple firearms. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, May 24 at around 9 a.m., the male suspect (pictured below) forcibly entered a home on Locust Course Radial. He was observed on surveillance footage stealing three firearms and a piggy bank.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy