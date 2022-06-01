ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man sentenced for killing woman inside her home in the Town of Tonawanda

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
A Buffalo man has been sentenced for killing a woman inside her home in the Town of Tonawanda.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Joshua E. Wilson was sentenced Wednesday in State Supreme Court to a determinate sentence of 22 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Wilson's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he previously pleaded guilty and has been sentenced. You can read our full mugshot policy here .

The district attorney's office said on May 4, 2020, Wilson killed 71-year-old Diane M. Wolfe inside of her home on Yorkshire Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda by beating her with a gardening tool from her yard. Wilson also stole Wolfe's vehicle and other items from her home after killing her.

Wilson pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter on April 29 ahead of his jury trial.

Comments / 8

News 8 WROC

81-year-old man carjacked near Hayward Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department said an 81-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint Friday evening in the area of North Goodman Street and Hayward Avenue in Rochester. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. The victim was not injured. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

In court filing, Buffalo survivor faults gunman’s parents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Tops Markets employee who survived a racist mass shooting last month in Buffalo is seeking a court order to question the 18-year-old gunman’s parents under oath in anticipation of filing a lawsuit against them. The filings Friday in state Supreme Court ask that the gunman’s parents, Paul and Pamela Gendron of Conklin, […]
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Accused of Raping Teen at Gunpoint

A Rochester man is under arrest for the alleged gunpoint rape of a 16-year-old girl. It happened early yesterday morning when police say 20-year-old Jayshon Rivera broke into a home on the city's northeast side. He was arrested yesterday afternoon after a possible stolen vehicle connected to the attack was...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Child hit by vehicle in Buffalo, injuries appear serious

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to city officials, a 2-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle on Trowbridge Street, near the intersection of Hopkins Street on Friday around 8 p.m. The boy was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital to be treated for injuries that reportedly appear serious in nature. The boy is continuing […]
96.1 The Breeze

Amherst Man To Spend Time In Prison For Trying To Poison Co-Worker

An Amherst man who tried to poison his co-worker has been sentenced to prison. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 41-year-old man was sentenced before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Jason M. Keenan of the Town of Amherst will spend 6 years in prison. After he is released, he will serve 4 years of post-release supervision. On April 5, 2022, Keenan pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Assault in the First Degree for the poisoning.
AMHERST, NY
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

