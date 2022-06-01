ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton looking to swoop in and take key Manchester United Academy Graduate James Garner

By Kieran Neller
 3 days ago

The Liverpool side have been connected with the James Garner as they look to strengthen their midfield after their recent relegation battle.

The midfielder has enjoyed a successful loan spell at Nottingham Forest, earning 41 appearances and playing a vital role in the side’s promotion to the Premier League through the Championship Play-Off Final.

It is no surprise that the 21-year-old has caught the attention of several Top Flight sides as the transfer window draws nearer.

According to The Athletic, the Merseyside team are looking to improve their lacklustre midfield after a disappointing season ending in a desperate fight to remain in the league.

Other teams are reported to be in the race for the talented youngster.

Leeds, Leicester and Southampton are all reported to be coveting the young talent as well.

The Red Devils may look to loan out the player again, as Garner could find it difficult to get into the squad, especially if they manage to obtain transfer target Frenkie De Jong.

With the gap left in the team left by Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Paul Pogba, new manager Erik Ten Hag might choose to keep Garner to help the side with depth coming into the 2022/23 season.

