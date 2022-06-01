ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Dump Truck Overturns, Shuts Down Route 46 In Morris County

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago

A dump truck overturned and shut down Route 46 in Morris County, authorities said. Photo Credit: Mountain Lake Fire Company- 72 Fire via Facebook/

A dump truck overturned and shut down Route 46 in Morris County, authorities said.

The truck overturned near Quenby Mtn. Road and Pequest Fish Hatchery during the afternoon on Wednesday, June 1, the Mountain Lake Fire Company said.

A photo from the scene shows a load of dirt or sand spilled over the roadway with several emergency vehicles.

The area between Quenby Mtn. Road and Pequest Fish Hatchery was closed for the crash investigation and cleanup until further notice, police said.

It was not immediately clear when the lanes would reopen.



