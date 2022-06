As the Supreme Court enters its homestretch, time continues to tick down on abortion rights in America. Thanks to a leaked draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito in the Dobbs case, we now know that the Supreme Court is ready, willing, and able to overturn nearly 50 years of precedent to take away the right to choose. With the final opinion set to be released any day now, Biglaw firms have entered the scene, prepared to protect the rights of those who will be affected should Roe v. Wade be struck down by the high court.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO