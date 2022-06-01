ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

17 arrested, 22 wanted in Spartanburg Co. drug round-up

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Seventeen people were arrested and twenty people are wanted following a drug round-up in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office identified 39 people who were selling fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and heroin during a year-long investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the following 17 suspects were arrested and charged:

    Dwayne Atchinson (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Gerald Day (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Khamphong Keomanee (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Katherine Massey (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Willie Mullins (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Terry Lamar Shippy (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Michael Collins (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Christopher Cody Junkins (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Sierra Obryant (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Catherine Jane Turner (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Glenn Mohary Fields III (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Luciano Gonzalez (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Samuel Pearson (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Michael Glen Donald (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Ronald Brewer (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Edward Hudson (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    James Moates Jr. (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Dwayne Atchison was charged with trafficking heroin
  • Gerald Day was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth
  • Khamphong Keomanee was charged with trafficking meth within half of a mile of a park and trafficking meth in between 28-100 grams.
  • Katherine Massey was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of a schedule II narcotic, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute within half-mile of a park.
  • Willie Mullins was charged with distributing crack.
  • Terry Shippy was charged with possession of meth.
  • Michael Collins was charged with distributing meth.
  • Christopher Junkins was charged with distributing marijuana, distributing within half-mile of a school and distributing imitation controlled substances.
  • Sierra Obryant was charged with possession of meth, possession of fentanyl and possession of heroin.
  • Catherine Turner was charged with possession of meth and possession of a scheduled II narcotic.
  • Glenn Fields was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
  • Luciano Gonzalez was charged with distributing meth.
  • Samuel Pearson was charged with trafficking meth within 10-28 grams.
  • Michael Donald was charged with trafficking meth.
  • Ronald Brewer was charged with possession of meth.
  • Edward Hudson was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth.
  • James Moates Jr. was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of a controlled IV substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The following people are still wanted on drug charges by the sheriff’s office:

    Miguel Roja Booker (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Travis Wayne Cox (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Anthony Edwards (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Autumn Gossett (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Shirley Louise Hart (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Jaylan Devonte Jeter (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Neisha Ixamarie Otero-Diaz (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Morgane Simard (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Alvin Lee Tiswell (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Jessica Torres Deseano (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Michael Keyon Williams (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Christian Abrams (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Isaiah Hill (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Michael Motts (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Ashley Rowell (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Willie Kennedy Smith (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Elizabeth Walker (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Deshawn Wright (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Warnille Barnett (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Jeffery Jefferson (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Paige Krass (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Jamarcus Levi Simuel (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the people mentioned above are asked to contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

